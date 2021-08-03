Popular food truck rally returns to West Chester this month: What to expect

This year’s venders will include Adena’s Beefstroll, Cheese N Chong, Jenn’s Hot Tamale, Red Sesame Korean BBQ, Empanadas Aqui, Marci’s Southern Kitchen, Texas Joe Tex Mex, Carbonara’s Grill, and Turkeys R Us as well as sweet treats from The Cheesecakery, The Mobile Cone, Sweet Maize Kettle Corn and many more.

“When we started nine years ago, the idea was to give the people who worked in the Union Centre area, specifically around the Clock Tower, a unique alternative for a lunch option. Food trucks were becoming an attraction for people. They were in the beginning days, so we invited some food trucks in and that’s how it all started,” said Wilber. “That is why it’s only a one-day event, and always on a Friday, and that is why it’s the second Friday in August every year.”

The event has continued to grow. It attracts business professionals, families, groups of friends and neighbors. In addition to a variety of different food and dessert options, there will be live entertainment throughout the event featuring Chuck Evans at 1 p.m., Crown Watts at 5 p.m. and The Everyday People Band at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Cincinnati Children’s StarShine Hospice.

“The work that they do is a beautiful ministry in our community, and it’s another leg of Children’s Hospital that many people don’t even realize exists,” Wilber said.

Previous recipients have included Companions on a Journey, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, Heroes’ Fund, Reach Out Lakota and Sojourner Recovery Services, among others. Monies have also been granted each month to dozens of nonprofits and charities that have applied for funding throughout the year. Over the past six years, UCBMA has provided funding to more than 120 area nonprofits.

In the past, guests have traveled from Indiana, Northern Kentucky and West Virginia.

How to go

What: Union Centre Food Truck Rally

When: Friday, Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: West Chester Clock Tower and Square/The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester.

Cost: Free admission. Free parking. Food and drink items are available for purchase.

More Info: www.ucbma.com and at www.facebook.com/UnionCentreFoodTruckRally. To volunteer, go to www.ucbma.com/Volunteers. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. No coolers or outside alcohol permitted. Note: There will be no fireworks this year.