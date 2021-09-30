Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Muller has myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, a rare condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough healthy blood cells. MDS can become leukemia if left untreated, and Muller needs to find a bone marrow match to improve her odds.

“Last week was a little tough, because the kids found out,” she said Wednesday. “So then, they’re all hugging me.”

Giant $250 million mixed-use development coming to West Chester Twp.

Caption West Chester Twp. trustees have approved preliminary development plans for a giant new mixed-use development along Interstate 75. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

Many people have tried and failed to develop 99 acres east of Interstate 75 at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp., but it seems success is finally on the horizon with preliminary plan approval for the $265 million North Pointe development.

The preliminary plans call for retail, restaurants, entertainment, a hotel, corporate offices, residential and a public park and trail system that runs along the east fork of the Mill Creek. The project, which sits between Union Centre Boulevard and West Chester Road, is being co-developed by Dillin Corp. and Brooks Creek Development, Dillin was also involved in the Austin Landing development near Dayton.

CEO Larry Dillin told the trustees recently they are in the process of negotiating “a handful of contracts” with companies that want to be part of the development and interest has been high.

Middie Way Baseball ‘off to an incredible start’ after hundreds of kids attend five free camps

Caption Hundreds of children attended the five Middie Way Baseball camps this year. The last camp was held Saturday at Lefferson Park. Middletown will start a Little League program in 2022. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

A Middletown pastor met several Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star players, parents and coaches Saturday night at Great American Ball Park when the team was honored for finishing second in the Little League World Series.

Pastor Lamar Ferrell from Berachah Church dreams that one day a team from Middletown will play in the Little League World Series, but that’s years away since the city has no youth baseball program.

Middletown took a major step this summer to resurrecting baseball when five free Middie Way Baseball Camps were held at Lefferson Park. The last camp was Saturday and it attracted more than 100 kids who received instruction from local players, coaches and volunteers.

Hamilton making it more difficult to steal, sell catalytic converters

Caption In this undated photo provided by the Utah Attorney General's Office, catalytic converters are shown after being seized in a recent investigation. Utah lawmakers are considering a crackdown on theft of the emission control devices from cars that are stolen for the precious metals found inside. (Utah Attorney General's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Amid recent thefts of catalytic converters locally and nationwide, Hamilton City Council is poised to take steps to make it a crime to possess or sell such devices without proof of ownership.

City Law Director Letitia Block said the aim is to make it more difficult to “steal and sell” such devices.

Legislation recently was introduced in Ohio to restrict such transactions, Block said, and a number of other states have taken similar steps.

Trenton man sentenced for gun purchase linked to killing of Dayton detective

A 43-year-old Trenton man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to five years in prison for hiring a man to illegally purchase firearms for him.

Arland Mills pleaded guilty in November 2020, and admitted that as part of his scheme, he obtained multiple firearms. Three of those firearms later were seized during a search on Ruskin Road in Dayton after detective Jorge Del Rio of the Dayton Police Department was shot Nov. 4, 2019, as part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Del Rio died of his injuries on Nov. 7, 2019.

“Decisions carry consequences, and here, the consequences of Mills’ illegal gun purchases and sales were dire,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel for the Southern District of Ohio stated in a release.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Franklin schools rebrands with new logos, wordmarks

Caption A modern, red, black, and white wildcat with alert ears and open eyes is part of Franklin City Schools’ new district brand that was unveiled at the Sept. 12 groundbreaking of the new Franklin High School. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN CITY SCHOOLS

A modern, red, black, and white wildcat with alert ears and open eyes is part of Franklin City Schools’ new district brand unveiled at the Sept. 12 groundbreaking for the new Franklin High School.

District officials said the updated Wildcat — one that’s unique to the district — along with a new paw and wordmarks are part of a branding package that the district is rolling out.

For years, the district has used a variety of wildcats, most of which are borrowed from other schools including colleges and universities, district officials said. With the new branded logos, the current ones will gradually be phased out and replaced with the district’s new trademarked Wildcat and paw.

