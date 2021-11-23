Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“It really started because of the pandemic,” said Tiffany Grubb, who oversees membership and marketing for the Chamber. “At the time that the pandemic started, our two entities formed a Rapid Restart Group, and we brainstormed ideas on how to get people into shops and how to keep our businesses open and promoted.

“It was such a great success last year that we decided to do it again this year,” Grubb said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds

Caption Miami University officials say a student's carbon monoxide detector's alarm led to the recent evacuation of Hillcrest Hall residence building on the school's Western Campus. No one was injured but 250 resident students had to temporarily move to other buildings while school facilities crews found and repaired the gas leak. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Credit: Scott Kissell Credit: Scott Kissell

OXFORD — A student’s own carbon monoxide detector alarm led to the evacuation recently of one of Miami University’s student residence halls, said school officials.

Miami officials said they have since fixed the source of the potentially deadly gas leak in the Hillcrest Hall residence building but not before its detection forced 250 students out on Nov. 18 and into other campus housing.

The hall, which is on Miami’s western campus in Oxford, was temporarily closed as campus facility crews searched and found the source of the leaking gas — which is odorless and otherwise undetectable to humans.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown drive-thru robbed; police seeking suspect

Middletown police are investigating the robbery at a Yankee Road business Monday night.

The armed robbery happened about 8:50 p.m. at Naskars Drive-Thru, 3203 Yankee Road, according to Middletown officials. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a black ski mask and displayed a gun.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Police searched in the area with police dogs, including the Mohawk Avenue area, but the suspect was not apprehended.

READ THE FULL STORY

YWCA creates Greater Hamilton Coalition Against Hate

Caption Charla Hale of YWCA Hamilton recently told Hamilton City Council about a new anti-hate coalition being formed in the city. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

YWCA Hamilton is launching a Greater Hamilton Coalition Against Hate, a group that will condemn local acts of hatred and make it known that Hamilton “doesn’t tolerate hatred in any form,” Charla Hale, director of racial justice at YWCA Hamilton, told Hamilton City Council last week.

“Hate is defined as an intense hostility or aversion deriving from fear, anger or a sense of injury,” Hale said. “And also defined as a systemic and especially politically exploited expression of hatred.”

“Why a coalition against hate, and why now?” she asked.

READ THE FULL STORY

‘The Sound of Music’ features local performers on Miami-Hamilton stage

Caption The cast of "The Sound of Music," being performed by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre in December 2021. Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

The Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre will present “The Sound of Music” at Parrish Auditorium on Thurs. through Sun., Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 5. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri., Sat. and at 2 p.m. on Sun.

“The Sound of Music” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. The Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre production of the show is directed by David Shough and produced by Jane Winkler and Barb Winkler.

“I hope that people will come in to hear the wonderful music of Rodgers and Hammerstein that they all know so well, and then, see something that they hadn’t realized was there in this story as they sit back, watch and listen,” said David Shough, the director of the show.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

10 area things to do this week

Caption A horse drawn trolley makes its way through Shandon, Ohio as part of the village's 32nd annual Old Fashioned Christmas in the Country celebration Saturday Nov. 29, 2008.

‘Tis the season when there are plenty of activities planned throughout the region. Here is a list of 10 thing happening this week.

READ THE FULL STORY