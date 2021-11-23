10 area things to do this week

Colt Ford

This golf pro-turned-singer/songwriter is credited with fusing country and rap. He has charted six songs. His last album was 2019′s “We the People, Volume 1.” Check it out at Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35-$40. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com

Patti LaBelle

The Godmother of Soul has sold over 50 million albums. Her last album was 2017′s “Bell Hommage.” See her at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $65-$95. For more information, call 513-250-3150 or visit www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com.

Middletown Holiday Whopla

This downtown Middletown holiday party will piggy-back on Light Up Middletown every weekend to show off downtown Middletown businesses. With a Whoville and Winter Wonderland theme, this party includes a skating rink, live entertainment (dance troupes and local choirs), light displays, sweet treats, eggnog, meet-and-greets with Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, and more. Check it out on Central Ave. and S. Broad St. in Middletown every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. There is no admission cost. For more information, including times, visit www.downtownmiddletown.org/holiday-whopla.

Michael Bolton

After many years in hard rock and heavy metal, this singer/songwriter found his calling in pop rock ballads. He has sold over 65 million albums. His last release was 2019′s “A Symphony of Hits.” See him at the Lawrenceburg Events Center, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $44-$89. For more information, visit www.thelawrenceburgeventcenter.com.

Hamilton’s Small Business Saturday

Give Amazon and big-box stores a breather and shop small for a little while. Downtown Hamilton’s boutiques, specialty shops, and restaurants will be offering holiday specials, discounts, and free gifts. Check it out in downtown Hamilton on Nov. 27 during regular business hours. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit the Hamilton’s Small Business Saturday Facebook page.

Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John

Detroit-based Ron Foss and his band are coming down once again to recreate the sight and sound of Elton John. They will perform mainly the iconic hits of the 1970s and 80s. See it at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Fairfield Parade of Lights

Fairfield residents can kick off their Christmas season with this party at Village Green Park. There will be food, drink, and live music and entertainment, including the Fairfield Starz Dancers and performers from Cincinnati Christian Schools. At 6 p.m., the third annual Parade of Lights will travel through Fairfield and end at Village Green Park. The party will conclude with the lighting of Village Green Park at 7 p.m. with Santa and Mayor Steve Miller. Check it out at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, on Nov. 27 from 4-7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Christmas in the Country

This atmospheric, perhaps more old-fashioned Christmas event includes homemade foods and crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, food trucks, visits with Santa, and more. Check it out at 4871 Cincinnati Brookeville Road, Shandon, on Nov. 27-28. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday There is no admission cost. For more information, visit the Christmas in the Country Facebook page.