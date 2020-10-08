Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Already, some storefronts are decorated with faux pumpkins created by “Pumpkin Wayne,” who provides them to businesses every year.

The carved real pumpkins will be placed along High and Main streets, locations of Operation Pumpkin.

Paige Hufford, co-chair of Operation Pumpkin, said this year’s event will be scaled back from prior years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so physical distancing can happen. The weigh-in of giant pumpkins will not happen this year because of the large crowds the event attracts.

Middletown woman found in barrel: Why the suspect is now charged with her murder

The case against William Slaton, 35, of Middletown, was bound over to a Butler County grand jury on Wednesday, said Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Middletown man is now accused of killing a woman he allegedly mutilated and hid in a metal drum.

William Slaton, 35, was arrested June 30 after Middletown police discovered 21-year-old Cecily Cornett’s body in a barrel at his home in the 3200 block of Yankee Road. He was initially charged with gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime or death and tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Slaton for murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse and assault.

Hamilton crowd impressed with new 25-foot sculpture at prominent location

The 25-foot-tall ‘Embrace’ sculpture was delivered and installed at the intersection of Main Street, Millville Avenue and Eaton Avenue Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Hamilton. The sculture was created in Arkansas and was hauled by truck to Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM /STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Diane Boyes was pleased as she watched Hamilton’s newest — and second-largest — sculpture being installed beside the intersection of Main Street with Eaton and Millville avenues.

“It’s better than I imagined,” said Boyes, who Hamilton resident worked about a decade at the Walgreens, whose parking lot runs up against what will be a new green-space at the recently reconfigured intersection.. “It just really sets up this whole corner.”

“It looks like it’s going to fall,” another woman in a small crowd of observers told sculptor Hunter Brown, who is based in Little Rock, Ark., and made the 650-mile journey this week to oversee the installation onto a concrete block.

“That’s our favorite part of it,” Brown said. “That makes it fun.”

Franklin city manager to retire after 47 years with the city

Howard “Sonny” Lewis, at his desk in the city building, will split his time as Franklin’s city manager and Public Works director.

After 47 years serving the city of Franklin, City Manager Sonny Lewis will retire at the end of the year.

Lewis, 68, said the coronavirus pandemic was a key reason for his decision to retire so he could spend more time with his family and visiting his grandchildren in San Diego, Calif. He said the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic prevented him from travelling to California twice this year.

Born and bred in Morgan County, Ky., Lewis’s family moved to Franklin in 1967. Lewis graduated from Franklin High School in 1970.

Former Middletown councilman, successful steel business owner dies at 93

Tom Blake, who served three terms on Middletown City Commission, died last week. He was 93. FILE PHOTO

Tom Blake, a well-known athlete, successful businessman and politician, is being remembered for his contributions to the Middletown community.

“His life is an excellent playbook for any young entrepreneur on how to balance business and serve their community,” said Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton. “Middletown was definitely the beneficiary of his selfless efforts.”

Blake, the owner of Blake Steel who served three terms on Middletown City Commission, chaired the commission from 1976-81 and volunteered on numerous boards, died last week. He was 93.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Photos: Latest look inside the Sorg Opera House in renovations continue

The Sorg Opera House on Main Street in Middletown has started having shows again after many of them were postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Sorg Opera Revitalization Group volunteers have spent many hours painting, cleaning and sprucing up the interior and exterior at the historic building built in 1891. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Sorg Opera House on Main Street in Middletown has started having shows again after many of them were postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Sorg Opera Revitalization Group volunteers have spent many hours painting, cleaning and sprucing up the interior and exterior at the historic building built in 1891.

