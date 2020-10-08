Operation Pumpkin starts today in Hamilton: How to go and what to know

Operation Pumpkin will start Thursday and run through Saturday.
Already, some storefronts are decorated with faux pumpkins created by “Pumpkin Wayne,” who provides them to businesses every year.
The carved real pumpkins will be arriving soon, and will be placed along High and Main streets, locations of Operation Pumpkin, on Thursday.
Paige Hufford, co-chair of Operation Pumpkin, said this year’s event will be scaled back from prior years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so physical distancing can happen. The weigh-in of giant pumpkins will not happen this year because of the large crowds the event attracts.
This year, from Thursday through Saturday, there will be more sculpted pumpkins along High and Main streets than before so “festival-goers can look at them, but also keep a safe distance. They’re not going to be all congested in one area,” Hufford said.
Many businesses downtown along High and Main streets will have hours that are synchronized with the festival’s time of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The businesses will be offering fall specials, and Hufford urged people to visit them because many, like others nationwide, are having a tough year because of the pandemic.
She suggested people take the attitude of “eat, drink and be local," while visiting businesses that have contributed to renaissance of the city.