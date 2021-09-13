Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Deputy Craig Mills, 57, died Sunday morning after being hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mills was hired in December 2000 after working in the county prosecutor’s office. He worked primarily in the warrants division at the BCSO, retiring in June 2019. He returned to part-time duty in September 2019.

Middletown mother gets maximum sentence for killing 6-year-old son

Caption Gosney plea

A Middletown woman who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son whose body was disposed of in the Ohio River has been given a life prison sentence.

Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted in March on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Gosney pleaded guilty last month to murder and two counts of felony child endangering. Thirteen other charges against her were dismissed.

Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital

Caption West Chester fire engine involved in crash

West Chester Twp. fire crews “immediately transitioned” from being accident victims to rescuers following a serous accident on West Chester Road this morning.

A woman has been transported to West Chester Hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after she collided with Fire Engine 71 at around 10:30 a.m. Police Captain Seth Hagaman said the fire fighters tried to take evasive action but ended up in a ditch on West Chester Road between Turfway Trail and Interstate 75.

“Our understanding is that the fire crew that was in the accident immediately transitioned from being participants in the accident to responding to the health needs of the person in the vehicle,” Hagaman said. “And they did so until additional fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene.”

Police: Man fatally shot in Hamilton while trying to get into house

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hamilton, according to police.

The man and others approached a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. and tried to get in. The resident shot and hit one of the men, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The resident is cooperating with detectives and has not been charged.

Lebanon Correctional inmate accused of attempting to kill another inmate

Caption Andre Spearman. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

An inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution accused of trying to kill another inmate with a homemade knife in February was indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

Andre Spearman, 41, was indicted on attempted murder, felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, according to a grand jury report.

On Feb. 6, Spearman reportedly attempted to kill another inmate with a homemade metal knife.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Hamilton murder trial continued until November for cell phone tower records

Caption Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The trial of a man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton scheduled to begin Monday has been continued until November.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2, 2020.

Wilson’s trial had been rescheduled for July 6, 2021 but was continued at the request of the defense.

