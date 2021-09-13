Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital

West Chester Twp. fire crews “immediately transitioned” from being accident victims to rescuers following a serous accident on West Chester Road this morning.
A woman has been transported to West Chester Hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after she collided with Fire Engine 71 at around 10:30 a.m. Police Captain Seth Hagaman said the fire fighters tried to take evasive action but ended up in a ditch on West Chester Road between Turfway Trail and Interstate 75.
“Our understanding is that the fire crew that was in the accident immediately transitioned from being participants in the accident to responding to the health needs of the person in the vehicle,” Hagaman said. “And they did so until additional fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene.”
Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the woman’s injuries “would probably be categorized as serious.” The three firefighters were also taken to the hospital as a precaution but have been released according to Hagaman.
The accident is under investigation.