Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Jason J. Simpson, 47, died of a gunshot wound, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Bond was set at $1 million this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court for a man accused accused of shooting Simpson about 10:30 a.m. outside a residence.

Crash sends 2 to hospital in West Chester Twp.

Two drivers were injured, one seriously after a crash on Ohio 42 Friday morning. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A head-on crash in West Chester Twp. sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries as two were injured this morning.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. on Ohio 42 near Paul Manor. A vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and careened back into traffic, hitting another car head-on, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

The driver of the first car was taken to UC Hospital with serious injuries. The other female driver was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Ankle monitor, car crash lead to arrest of pair accused of Butler County armed robbery spree

Fairfield Twp. police are looking for a man who robbed Tuesday morning a Tylersville Road Speedway. PROVIDED

An ankle monitor led police to arrest one of two suspects in a robbery spree in multiple Butler County communities, and the other suspect was arrested following a Middletown crash involving a stolen car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Middletown police officers arrested two juveniles Tuesday after the stolen Jaguar crashed on Ohio 4 near 14th Avenue. One suspect is a 16-year-old Hamilton boy suspected of three armed robberies at gas stations in Monroe, Fairfield Twp. and the city of Fairfield.

The boy was charged on Tuesday with one count of aggravated robbery, a felony, out of Fairfield Twp., and one count of aggravated robbery, a felony, out of Fairfield in juvenile court Wednesday. He also faces failure to comply with a lawful order and obstructing official business from OSP, according to court records.

Middletown group gets $49K for security to address homeless issue downtown

Teams participated in the Kiwanis Club of Middletown 2021 Book Around Middletown Shopping Cart Challenge Saturday, March 13, 2021. Challenges were set up for competitors at businesses throughout downtown. All proceeds went to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After more than 32 minutes of discussion among city officials, Downtown Middletown Inc. leaders and the police chief, Middletown City Council voted 4-1 to award a $49,724 grant to DMI to provide six months of unarmed security downtown as a pilot program.

Mayor Nicole Condrey voted against the emergency ordinance saying the money should be spent on additional social services and the presence of private security guards will push the homeless out into the neighborhoods.

Condrey doesn’t want the homeless moved around “like chess pieces,” she said.

For Middletown superintendent, DeWine’s signing of digital divide law follows years of efforts

Middletown City Schools superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. speaks before Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signs House Bill 2 for the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program during a press conference Monday, May 17, 2021 at Amanda Elementary School in Middletown. The program awards grants to providers to fund the construction of broadband projects in unserved and underserved areas in the state of Ohio. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This week’s public signing in Middletown by Ohio’s governor of a law to help bridge the digital divide for needy school families was also a personal victory of sorts for the leader of the city schools.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. was among the Butler County school officials joining the signing ceremony by Governor Mike DeWine and the new funding from the law has been a goal of Styles in recent years.

Styles, along with other local school leaders, has lobbied state and U.S. Congressional leaders on the need to give low income families access to at-home digital learning - through wireless internet access and laptops – so to keep pace with students from families with such resources.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

YWCA honors five Butler County women for their work

These five women won awards this week from YMCA Hamilton for their work in helping others. PROVIDED

YWCA Hamilton this week gave its highest honor, the Dr. Julia Goodman Award, to City Planning Director Liz Hayden.

Wendy Waters-Connell, executive director of YWCA Hamilton, said that award “is given to the person who most demonstrates the spirit of our founder, having a pioneering and bold character.”

Its Emerging Leader Award went to Allison Kurtz of Liberty Township for her advocacy for transgender people.

