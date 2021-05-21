Ankle monitor, car crash lead to arrest of pair accused of Butler County armed robbery spree

The juveniles fled after the Jaguar crashed. Police say a Corvette was used in the robberies.

The 16-year-old’s alleged partner in the armed robberies was identified by police as Marc Rycek, 18, from Fairfield. He faces one felony count of complicity to aggravated robbery.

“Both the juvenile and the adult are suspected of committing several armed robberies throughout several jurisdictions throughout early Tuesday morning,” said Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

Rycek had a pair of court cases pending out of Fairfield Municipal Court and was out on a bond, according to Fairfield court records. One of the conditions of his bond was that he wear a GPS monitor, and he was only permitted to go to work and court. Rycek was away from his home at the time of the robberies, violating the terms of his bond agreement, according to law enforcement and court records.

The Corvette used during the armed robberies was recovered on Mack Road, not far from Rycek’s residence on Mack Road.

The investigation and data from Rycek’s GPS monitor indicated the robbery spree started around 4 a.m. Tuesday when the pair allegedly robbed a Speedway on New Garver Road in Monroe, police said.

Less than 40 minutes later, a Speedway on Tylersville Road in Fairfield Twp. was robbed. About 15 minutes after that, the Thortons at Ohio 4 and Ross Road in Fairfield was robbed.

Just before 5 a.m. in Forest Park, the suspects allegedly drove the Corvette to a Speedway on Northland Boulevard and stole the Jaguar that eventually crashed in Middletown. Forest Park police said the Jaguar was left running and unattended. Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle on Ohio 4, and the pursuit ended late Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old, who also had an active arrest warrant from the juvenile probation department, was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared in court Wednesday on the warrant and charges levied on Tuesday. He was issued a court-appointed attorney and remanded to the detention center. He’s set to be back in court on May 28.

Rycek, who was given a court-appointed attorney, was in Fairfield Municipal Court on Tuesday where his bond related to the April burglary charge was revoked, and he remanded to the Butler County Jail. Acting Fairfield Municipal Judge Gerald Leshner on Thursday morning bound Rycek’s cases over to the Butler County grand jury for consideration and set a new $150,000 bond with GPS monitoring.

The 17-year-old faces multiple felony charges, two related to fleeing law enforcement after the crash. He faces burglary, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of receiving stolen property. McCroskey said the 17-year-old doesn’t appear to be involved in the gas station robberies, and it’s uncertain when and where the 16-year-old picked him up. The 17-year-old was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Center after a court appearance on Tuesday. A pretrial hearing on all his charges is set for May 27.

