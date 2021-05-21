Crash sends 2 to hospital in West Chester Twp.

A head-on crash in West Chester Twp. sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries as two were injured this morning.
The crash happened at 10 a.m. on Ohio 42 near Paul Manor. A vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and careened back into traffic, hitting another car head-on, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.
The driver of the first car was taken to UC Hospital with serious injuries. The other female driver was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
We’ll continue to update this report as we learn more.