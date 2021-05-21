journal-news logo
X

Crash sends 2 to hospital in West Chester Twp.

Two drivers were injured, one seriously after a crash on Ohio 42 Friday morning.
Two drivers were injured, one seriously after a crash on Ohio 42 Friday morning.

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News | 32 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

A head-on crash in West Chester Twp. sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries as two were injured this morning.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. on Ohio 42 near Paul Manor. A vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and careened back into traffic, hitting another car head-on, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

The driver of the first car was taken to UC Hospital with serious injuries. The other female driver was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

We’ll continue to update this report as we learn more.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top