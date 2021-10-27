Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in Middletown
A man who was reportedly firing shots from a building on Charles Street in Middletown surrendered to police.
Officers were called to the scene at about 12:20 p.m. for a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokesperson.
A perimeter was set up around 702 Charles Street by the department’s Special Response Team.
Cunningham Sisters exit ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson had a tough decision to make Tuesday night when she let go of the Cunningham Sisters after they performed in the Knockouts round on “The Voice.”
Macie and Marie Cunningham first appeared on the popular TV show on Sept. 28 when they auditioned and were selected for Team Kelly. Both Clarkson and pop superstar John Legend turned their chairs to try to scoop the duo up for their teams.
They went on to win in the Battles round last week, which moved them to the Knockouts. The Cunninghams sang Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail),” competing against Team Kelly member Hailey Mia.
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in Florida
Credit: Gregory Payan
As if Kayla Harrison needed more motivation, she now has two more mouths to feed.
Harrison, a Middletown native and two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, fights in the 155-pound championship bout of the Professional Fighters League tonight in Hollywood, Florida. If she beats Taylor Guardado, 3-1-1, as the overwhelming favorite, Harrison will become a two-time millionaire.
Then she can add that to being called a two-time mother.
Long-time Butler County zoning official resigns amid corruption allegations
Madison Twp. Trustee Alan Daniel has resigned his seat on the county zoning appeals board after allegations of corruption because he voted on a case that benefited his family.
In a letter to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson dated Oct. 25, Daniel apologized.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Butler County for so many years. I have always tried to do my best to make decisions that were in the best interests of the County and its residents, and I believe I have done some good along the way,” Daniel wrote.
New ‘HAWK’ pedestrian crossing system to be activated on Hamilton’s Eaton Avenue
A higher-safety crossing for pedestrians, featuring blinking lights, will be activated Thursday morning on Eaton Avenue near the Flub’s Dariette ice cream shop where the Beltline biking/walking path eventually will cross.
Once people get used to it, the HAWK (High intensity Activated crossWalK) system is expected to make crossing the heavily traveled roadway safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Invented in Tucson, Arizona, HAWK systems are pedestrian-friendly, but at the same time are better for flow of vehicles than regular traffic signals would be.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Hamilton City Schools change quarantine and mask rules, following state’s lead
The Hamilton City School District has changed its policies for quarantines of students and the wearing of masks, following the latest guidance from the Ohio Department of Health in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter the district posted Tuesday on Facebook, Superintendent Michael Holbrook detailed the changes. School districts across Ohio are making changes or evaluating the ODH recommendations to determine what policies they will have.
The latest guidelines, based partly on a test program in Warren County, focus on students and staff exposed to the virus wearing face masks and getting tested to allow them to continue with classroom learning and school-related extracurriculars. The changes apply to preschool through high school.