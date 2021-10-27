Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Officers were called to the scene at about 12:20 p.m. for a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokesperson.

A perimeter was set up around 702 Charles Street by the department’s Special Response Team.

Cunningham Sisters exit ‘The Voice’

Caption Hamilton's The Cunningham Sisters performed Tuesday on NBC-TV's The Voice program. PROVIDED

Kelly Clarkson had a tough decision to make Tuesday night when she let go of the Cunningham Sisters after they performed in the Knockouts round on “The Voice.”

Macie and Marie Cunningham first appeared on the popular TV show on Sept. 28 when they auditioned and were selected for Team Kelly. Both Clarkson and pop superstar John Legend turned their chairs to try to scoop the duo up for their teams.

They went on to win in the Battles round last week, which moved them to the Knockouts. The Cunninghams sang Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail),” competing against Team Kelly member Hailey Mia.

Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in Florida

Caption FILE - Kayla Harrison is shown during a PFL (Professional Fighters League) bout against Larissa Pacheco at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., in this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison tries for another $1 million prize when she fights Taylor Guardado in the main event of the 2021 PFL Championships this week in Florida. (AP Photo/Greg Payan, File) Credit: Gregory Payan Credit: Gregory Payan

As if Kayla Harrison needed more motivation, she now has two more mouths to feed.

Harrison, a Middletown native and two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, fights in the 155-pound championship bout of the Professional Fighters League tonight in Hollywood, Florida. If she beats Taylor Guardado, 3-1-1, as the overwhelming favorite, Harrison will become a two-time millionaire.

Then she can add that to being called a two-time mother.

Long-time Butler County zoning official resigns amid corruption allegations

Caption Madison Twp. Trustee Alan Daniel

Madison Twp. Trustee Alan Daniel has resigned his seat on the county zoning appeals board after allegations of corruption because he voted on a case that benefited his family.

In a letter to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson dated Oct. 25, Daniel apologized.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Butler County for so many years. I have always tried to do my best to make decisions that were in the best interests of the County and its residents, and I believe I have done some good along the way,” Daniel wrote.

New ‘HAWK’ pedestrian crossing system to be activated on Hamilton’s Eaton Avenue

Caption This is a HAWK (High intensity Activated crossWalK) crosswalk, which offers greater safety for pedestrians, but less interruption for drivers than a regular traffic signal. One will be installed on Eaton Avenue, where the Beltline biking/walking path will cross, near the Flub's Dariette. PROVIDED

A higher-safety crossing for pedestrians, featuring blinking lights, will be activated Thursday morning on Eaton Avenue near the Flub’s Dariette ice cream shop where the Beltline biking/walking path eventually will cross.

Once people get used to it, the HAWK (High intensity Activated crossWalK) system is expected to make crossing the heavily traveled roadway safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Invented in Tucson, Arizona, HAWK systems are pedestrian-friendly, but at the same time are better for flow of vehicles than regular traffic signals would be.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Hamilton City Schools change quarantine and mask rules, following state’s lead

Caption Former Hamilton High School Athletic Director Bill Stewart has told the Journal-News other school staffers are to blame for the recent boys' basketball player ineligibility, which led to the team forfeiting games during the season. Stewart resigned in the wake of a OHSAA investigation. (File Photo\Journal-News)

The Hamilton City School District has changed its policies for quarantines of students and the wearing of masks, following the latest guidance from the Ohio Department of Health in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter the district posted Tuesday on Facebook, Superintendent Michael Holbrook detailed the changes. School districts across Ohio are making changes or evaluating the ODH recommendations to determine what policies they will have.

The latest guidelines, based partly on a test program in Warren County, focus on students and staff exposed to the virus wearing face masks and getting tested to allow them to continue with classroom learning and school-related extracurriculars. The changes apply to preschool through high school.

