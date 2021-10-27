Police on scene of reported shooter in Middletown

Middletown police are on the scene of a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to a city spokesperson.
A perimeter has been set up around 702 Charles Street, and the department’s Special Response Team is on the way.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.
In Other News
1
Long-time Butler County zoning official resigns amid corruption...
2
Hamilton City Schools change quarantine and mask rules, following...
3
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...
4
Million-dollar home market ‘extremely hot’ in parts of southwest Ohio
5
New ‘HAWK’ pedestrian crossing system to be activated on Hamilton’s...