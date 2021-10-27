journal-news logo
Police on scene of reported shooter in Middletown

By Lauren Pack
Middletown police are on the scene of a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to a city spokesperson.

A perimeter has been set up around 702 Charles Street, and the department’s Special Response Team is on the way.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

