Hamilton City Schools change quarantine and mask rules, following state’s lead

The COVID tests must be monitored, and cannot be over-the-counter tests. As conditions change, the district may make further changes to the policies, the superintendent wrote.

Holbrook thanked parents, guardians and students for their understanding in recent weeks, saying the more stringent policies that were in place allowed “over 800 students that would have been quarantined to attend school safely and regularly.”

“Quarantining students at home exposed to COVID-19 in a school environment,” he added, “has the unintended consequence of reducing in-school learning and can strain parents, schools, and local health departments.”

The new state guidelines were based partly on a Warren County pilot program and others nationally that health officials believe kept more people healthy students in classrooms. Those studies found low instances of COVID spread when precautions were followed.

Kristen Spicker and Jordan Laird contributed