Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Coronavirus: Butler County remains Level 3 for 9th straight week
Butler County remained at Level 3 in the state’s coronavirus advisory system for the ninth straight week in the newest data released on Thursday.
No Ohio counties rose from Level 3 to Level 4, which is the most serious level, but the state’s map became more red as more counties went to Level 3.
Butler County had 305.9 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks, which is six times what the state considers an appropriate level.
Recovered Miami students donate plasma to aid in important collection effort
For the first time in the Butler County region, college students who have recovered from coronavirus are helping current patients by giving their plasma.
Dozens of Miami University students rolled up their sleeves and donated possibly life-saving plasma Wednesday on the school’s main Oxford campus.
It was a first such collegiate donation program for southwest Ohio, said Hoxworth Blood Center officials.
Police warning: Rise in vehicle parts thefts seen throughout Butler County
Police departments throughout Butler County has seen increases in metal thefts, particularly those of vehicle catalytic converters, as the price of some metals has risen in the past few years.
The latest incident in Middletown caused police to post a message on social media asking for public assistance in identifying suspects.
The suspects took seven catalytic converters from vehicles parked in storage businesses on Oct, 18. A person at A&A Services caught the suspects in the act, and they ran after a round of rock salt was fired at them, said Det. Brook McDonald.
New Hamilton coffee house opening today as community gathering space, support for ex-felons
Credit: Nick Graham
For close to two years, Patrick and Sarah Davis have been working to open the Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton.
They will celebrate their efforts with a grand opening today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 918 High St.
They are planning live entertainment as well as two live DJ’s, live painting and graffiti from some local artists, face painting and air-brush tattoos by Skull Dollz, live music, spoken word, and more.
Butler County traffic tickets plummet, but not just because of pandemic
The Butler County Area Courts are reporting traffic tickets were down in this coronavirus environment but law enforcement officials say it is not just because of lockdowns, they have instituted procedural changes for stops.
When the Area Courts met with the county commissioners for their budget hearings they reported traffic citation cases and thus revenues are down significantly this year. Last year the court handled 22,260 cases and through Oct. 21 the case count stood at 13,032.
Court Administrator Linda Lovelace said revenues have declined this year due to pandemic. She said they have had to dig into reserves as a result.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Inside the new Kroger Marketplace now open in Liberty Twp.
Credit: Nick Graham
The new Kroger Marketplace opened Thursday, October 29, 2020 on Kyles Station Road in Liberty Township replacing the other location down the street on Liberty Fairfield Road that is now closed.