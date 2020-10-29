Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

No Ohio counties rose from Level 3 to Level 4, which is the most serious level, but the state’s map became more red as more counties went to Level 3.

Butler County had 305.9 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks, which is six times what the state considers an appropriate level.

Recovered Miami students donate plasma to aid in important collection effort

Miami University senior Will Vandeveer donates plasma during a Convalescent Plasma Drive hosted by Hoxworth Blood Center and Miami University on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Miami University's Armstrong Student Center in Oxford. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

For the first time in the Butler County region, college students who have recovered from coronavirus are helping current patients by giving their plasma.

Dozens of Miami University students rolled up their sleeves and donated possibly life-saving plasma Wednesday on the school’s main Oxford campus.

It was a first such collegiate donation program for southwest Ohio, said Hoxworth Blood Center officials.

Police warning: Rise in vehicle parts thefts seen throughout Butler County

Do you recognize this vehicle driven by suspects in rash of catalytic converter thefts on Terry Drive? MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Police departments throughout Butler County has seen increases in metal thefts, particularly those of vehicle catalytic converters, as the price of some metals has risen in the past few years.

The latest incident in Middletown caused police to post a message on social media asking for public assistance in identifying suspects.

The suspects took seven catalytic converters from vehicles parked in storage businesses on Oct, 18. A person at A&A Services caught the suspects in the act, and they ran after a round of rock salt was fired at them, said Det. Brook McDonald.

New Hamilton coffee house opening today as community gathering space, support for ex-felons

The Fringe Coffee Shop on High Street in Hamilton held a grand opening Thursday, October, 29, 2020. The Fringe Coffee House is an indoor street art gallery/coffee shop that was created to employ and empower those who have been incarcerated. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For close to two years, Patrick and Sarah Davis have been working to open the Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton.

They will celebrate their efforts with a grand opening today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 918 High St.

They are planning live entertainment as well as two live DJ’s, live painting and graffiti from some local artists, face painting and air-brush tattoos by Skull Dollz, live music, spoken word, and more.

Butler County traffic tickets plummet, but not just because of pandemic

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Lane and Sgt. Merrill Thompson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol check drivers to make sure they are wearing their seatbelts as they leaving Catholic Central High School. The safety check kicked off their Click It Or Ticket campaign that runs through June 4. Bill Lackey/Staff

The Butler County Area Courts are reporting traffic tickets were down in this coronavirus environment but law enforcement officials say it is not just because of lockdowns, they have instituted procedural changes for stops.

When the Area Courts met with the county commissioners for their budget hearings they reported traffic citation cases and thus revenues are down significantly this year. Last year the court handled 22,260 cases and through Oct. 21 the case count stood at 13,032.

Court Administrator Linda Lovelace said revenues have declined this year due to pandemic. She said they have had to dig into reserves as a result.

PHOTOS: Inside the new Kroger Marketplace now open in Liberty Twp.

The new Kroger Marketplace opened Thursday, October 29, 2020 on Kyles Station Road in Liberty Township replacing the other location down the street on Liberty Fairfield Road that is now closed. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The new Kroger Marketplace opened Thursday, October 29, 2020 on Kyles Station Road in Liberty Township replacing the other location down the street on Liberty Fairfield Road that is now closed.

