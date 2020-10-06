Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Adam Enz, 35, of Fairfield Twp., was killed after his 2011 Hyundai struck a 2001 Dodge Durango on Jacksonburg Road around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s report, the driver of the 2001 Dodge Durango was attempting to turn onto Jacksonburg Road from a yard when Enz' 2011 Hyundai crested a hill heading north on Jacksonburg Road. His vehicle struck the Durango head-on, then struck a backhoe and tree.

Early voting begins today: What you need to know about Election 2020

Voters line up at the Butler County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Today is the day more than two million absentee ballots hit the mail and the first day Ohioans can begin voting early in person in an election turned unprecedented by a coronavirus pandemic.

Twice as many Ohioans are expected to vote by mail than in 2016, and officials are pushing for others to cast votes in-person before Nov. 3 to avoid a chaotic Election Day. Election officials say extraordinary steps are being made to keep voters safe while maintaining the integrity of the election as they cast votes for not only the nation’s leader but for U.S. congressional and Statehouse seats, county offices and local tax issues.

We answered you questions about the election.

Butler County auditor: I’m prepared to battle state over 20% property value hike

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds speaks on Monday about the bill Ohio Reps. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, and George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., introduced this month to address fuel quality standards in Ohio. Ohio is one of three states that do not test for fuel quality. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is prepared to clash with the state tax commissioner over a directive to increase his property reassessment numbers to 20%, citing possible legal or legislative avenues.

Due to detrimental effects of the coronavirus, Reynolds first asked to delay the mandated reassessment, which was denied. When Reynolds submitted his reappraisal numbers to the tax commissioner’s office, he proposed an average 13% property value increase. The state ordered a 20% hike.

Last week, he sent the tax commissioner revised numbers with an average 14% increase after he reexamined some areas where the tax commissioners thought his numbers were “soft.” If the tax commissioner rejects those numbers, he may seek a legislative fix or a lawsuit.

‘I summoned myself’: Even Butler County Clerk of Courts not exempt from jury duty

Butler County Clerk of Courts Mary Swain stands at the counter of the new Title Division office at 4872 Union Centre Pavilion Drive in West Chester Twp. on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. The office, which processes vehicle titles, watercraft titles and passports applications, outgrew years ago the location that had operated on Smith Road. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG / STAFF Credit: Eric Schwartzberg Credit: Eric Schwartzberg

Even Butler County Clerk of Courts Mary Swain isn’t exempt from jury duty.

Swain shared her summons through social media Monday. She is prospective juror No. 661 and will begin calling nightly on Nov. 16 for two weeks to determine if she should appear at the county Government Services Center for jury selection the next day.

It’s ironic Swain received a letter from herself to herself, but it is not the first time since she took office in 2011.

‘He was a dope dealer with a white coat’: Hamilton pain clinic owner sentenced to 10 years

The owner and operator of a Hamilton pain clinic was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati for illegally distributing controlled substances, committing health care fraud and violating the anti-kickback statute.

Nilesh Jobalia, 55, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $2.2 million in restitution to Medicaid, Medicare and the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Jobalia was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2018 and pleaded guilty in September 2019.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump visited Middletown on this date in 2016

Ivanka Trump sits with area women business leaders after a tour of Middletown Tube Works, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Ivanka is on the campaign trail for her father, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Ivanka Trump visited Middletown on Oct. 6, 2016, to tour Middletown Tube Works, a supplier of welded steel tube.

