Former Marine and Iraq veteran, 35, killed in Butler County crash

Enz served in the United States Marine Corps Second Battalion Seventh Marines from July 2003 through July 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his family. He served three tours in Iraq and earned several medals, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Combat Action Ribbon.

After his Marine service, Enz studied aviation maintenance at Cincinnati State Technical & Community College and at the school’s West Campus in Harrison, Ohio.

Enz is a 2003 Monroe High School graduate, and was an honors student and involved in athletics, including baseball, football, soccer and wrestling.

Funeral services for Enz were today at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home in Middletown. He will be interred at Mound Cemetery in Monroe with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, an organization Enz supported that provides assistance to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members and their families.