Hamilton’s ‘Embrace’ sculpture is on the way, should arrive Wednesday morning

Brown in March of 2019 explained his thoughts behind the artwork to the Journal-News.

“I wanted to make something that would be some forms that were simple, but interact with one another to kind-of make a stronger overall piece together,” he said. “They may not be real interesting as one, but together, they make something special. I think that’s iconographic for the community, maybe, these forms working together for a greater cause or a greater good.”

As it turns out, that concept works with a theme Hamilton has recently adopted, “We is greater than Me,” or the shorthand with the math symbol, “We > Me.” Hamilton has been urging residents to become more involved with their neighborhoods and the community-building neighborhood organization, 17Strong.