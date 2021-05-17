Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
DeWine visits Middletown to sign affordable internet access bill
Credit: Nick Graham
With strokes from 10 commemorative pens and one from his suit coat pocket, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 2 this morning in Middletown.
The law will provide affordable access to high-speed internet to Butler County communities in hopes of bridging the gap for families and making it easily for their children to learn.
The bill provides $20 million to fund the broadband project with plans to secure $200 million in funding that has wide support from Republicans and Democrats, DeWine said during a press conference at Amanda Elementary School in Middletown.
Fairfield elementary school staffer, ‘such a light,’ killed in Friday crash in Monroe
While police officials continue investigating a double fatal vehicle crash, a Butler County school district is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.
Marita Avery, a classroom educational assistant at a Fairfield school, was one of the two people killed Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and silver sedan crashed at Ohio 63 and Main Street, shutting down the intersection for hours.
Monroe police are still investigating the crash and reviewing the two vehicles involved, said Officer Joshua King.
Fort Hamilton Hospital changes name with new message for community
The 92-year-old Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday became Kettering Health Hamilton, a name-change many who have known it through the decades weren’t all quick to embrace.
But hospital President Ron Connovich said he believes the new name will help communicate with people of Butler County that the facility isn’t only a community hospital, but also part of a larger network, and among the tops in the country for heart-attack and stroke care.
“The name change I think helps solidify that we are no longer just a community hospital,” he said. “We are a regional medical center. We are a Trauma Level 3.”
Butler County health districts to offer $20 restaurant coupon to those who get vaccinated
Credit: Nick Graham
As Gov. Mike DeWine looks to make millionaires out of five inoculated Ohioans, Butler County will soon be giving a financial perk to those getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Following last week’s announcement of the statewide initiative, Ohio Vax-a-Million, the county’s three public health districts — Middletown, Hamilton and the county’s General Health District ― will give those who are vaccinated a $20 coupon to participating Butler County restaurants. When the coupons will be distributed, and to which restaurants, is not yet set, said Erin Smiley, Butler County General Health District health promotion director.
“We’ll have a better idea of the restaurants participating later this week. We are working with the chambers, (county) Visitors Bureau, and the county to finalize program components,” she said, adding it’s “too early to answer” if previously those vaccinated in Butler County will receive the $20-off coupon.
What’s behind Fairfield football’s hot streak: 2 straight NFL drafts, 2 picks
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Fairfield High School has enjoyed a nice run of sending players to college football programs, including some major Division I recruits in the past five years.
Now, the Indians are experiencing a new trend. For the second year in a row, they’ve had a former player get drafted to the NFL.
Former Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and the Bengals made former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) this year.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
5 years of overdoses: How many have happened in Butler County?
Fatal drug overdoses have started creeping back up in Butler County.
There have been 65 confirmed drug overdose deaths this year. There were 177 last year, up from 159 the previous year. The five-year-high came in 2017, when 232 people died.
Addiction officials said users moved from heroin to other drugs, primarily methamphetamine, when deadly fentanyl-laced heroin flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl was present in 87% (154) of last year’s overdoses.