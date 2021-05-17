Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The law will provide affordable access to high-speed internet to Butler County communities in hopes of bridging the gap for families and making it easily for their children to learn.

The bill provides $20 million to fund the broadband project with plans to secure $200 million in funding that has wide support from Republicans and Democrats, DeWine said during a press conference at Amanda Elementary School in Middletown.

Fairfield elementary school staffer, ‘such a light,’ killed in Friday crash in Monroe

Marita Avery, who died in a Monroe car crash Friday, was a classroom educational assistant at Crossroads Middle School in Fairfield. Co-workers described her as a passionate advocate for the students she worked with since joining the Fairfield school system in 2016. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

While police officials continue investigating a double fatal vehicle crash, a Butler County school district is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.

Marita Avery, a classroom educational assistant at a Fairfield school, was one of the two people killed Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and silver sedan crashed at Ohio 63 and Main Street, shutting down the intersection for hours.

Monroe police are still investigating the crash and reviewing the two vehicles involved, said Officer Joshua King.

Fort Hamilton Hospital changes name with new message for community

After many decades as Fort Hamilton Hospital, on Wednesday it became Kettering Health Hamilton, to the disappointment of some loyal fans. But its president explained the new name sends a message that it's both a community hospital and sophisticated medical provider that's part of a larger group. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

The 92-year-old Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday became Kettering Health Hamilton, a name-change many who have known it through the decades weren’t all quick to embrace.

But hospital President Ron Connovich said he believes the new name will help communicate with people of Butler County that the facility isn’t only a community hospital, but also part of a larger network, and among the tops in the country for heart-attack and stroke care.

“The name change I think helps solidify that we are no longer just a community hospital,” he said. “We are a regional medical center. We are a Trauma Level 3.”

Butler County health districts to offer $20 restaurant coupon to those who get vaccinated

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital offered first-dose vaccinations at Jungle Jim's Oscar Event Center in Fairfield Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and will offer them from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021. It's estimated 1,200 people, 600 on Tuesday and 600 on Wednesday, will receive the first-shot of the novel coronavirus vaccine. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

As Gov. Mike DeWine looks to make millionaires out of five inoculated Ohioans, Butler County will soon be giving a financial perk to those getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following last week’s announcement of the statewide initiative, Ohio Vax-a-Million, the county’s three public health districts — Middletown, Hamilton and the county’s General Health District ― will give those who are vaccinated a $20 coupon to participating Butler County restaurants. When the coupons will be distributed, and to which restaurants, is not yet set, said Erin Smiley, Butler County General Health District health promotion director.

“We’ll have a better idea of the restaurants participating later this week. We are working with the chambers, (county) Visitors Bureau, and the county to finalize program components,” she said, adding it’s “too early to answer” if previously those vaccinated in Butler County will receive the $20-off coupon.

What’s behind Fairfield football’s hot streak: 2 straight NFL drafts, 2 picks

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) looks to block during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Glendale, Ariz. The Cincinnati Bengals got some help for their offensive line Friday night, taking Carman with their second-round pick in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Fairfield High School has enjoyed a nice run of sending players to college football programs, including some major Division I recruits in the past five years.

Now, the Indians are experiencing a new trend. For the second year in a row, they’ve had a former player get drafted to the NFL.

Former Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and the Bengals made former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) this year.

5 years of overdoses: How many have happened in Butler County?

Middletown paramedics and police officers responded to a drug overdose behind the Midd-Town Carry Out on Central Avenue Monday, June 26 in Middletown. Emergency personnel found a man unconscious, lying between two vehicles across the alley. Paramedics first tried to start an IV, the fastest and most effective way to push Narcan into the mans system, and when that failed, Narcan was administered through the mans nose. Then a second IV was started. The entire time, paramedics bagged the gentleman until his oxygen level returned to normal. Two doses of Narcan, twice the normal amount, were used to revive the man, who was transported to Atrium. In the matter of a few minutes, all 17 emergency personnel working Monday night in the city were on calls and the dispatcher requested mutual aid from the Monroe Fire Department. One of those calls was an overdose. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Fatal drug overdoses have started creeping back up in Butler County.

There have been 65 confirmed drug overdose deaths this year. There were 177 last year, up from 159 the previous year. The five-year-high came in 2017, when 232 people died.

Addiction officials said users moved from heroin to other drugs, primarily methamphetamine, when deadly fentanyl-laced heroin flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl was present in 87% (154) of last year’s overdoses.

