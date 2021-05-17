5 years of overdoses: How many have happened in Butler County?

There have been 65 confirmed drug overdose deaths this year. There were 177 last year, up from 159 the previous year. The five-year-high came in 2017, when 232 people died.

Addiction officials said users moved from heroin to other drugs, primarily methamphetamine, when deadly fentanyl-laced heroin flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl was present in 87% (154) of last year’s overdoses.