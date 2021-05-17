Fairfield elementary school staffer, ‘such a light,’ killed in Friday crash in Monroe

The driver of tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

Avery was described by co-workers at Crossroads Middle School as a passionate advocate for the students she worked with since joining the Fairfield school system in 2016.

“Marita didn’t see a difficult kid, rather she would see a kid that was in need of a little more love,” said Crossroads’ Principal David Maine.

Francine Ross, school secretary, called Avery “such a light in this world.”

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the district, said Avery “had a way of making everyone that she came into contact with feel like they were an old friend. She never met a stranger. Her passing is a huge loss to the district, Crossroads and all the students she served over the years.”