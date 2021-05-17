Fairfield elementary school staffer, ‘such a light,’ killed in Friday crash in Monroe

While police officials continue investigating a double fatal vehicle crash, a Butler County school district is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.
Marita Avery, a classroom educational assistant at a Fairfield school, was one of the two people killed Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and silver sedan crashed at Ohio 63 and Main Street, shutting down the intersection for hours.
Monroe police are still investigating the crash and reviewing the two vehicles involved, said Officer Joshua King.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the names of those killed or the manner or cause of their deaths.
The passenger in the silver sedan was dead when crews arrived, police said in a release. The driver of the sedan was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where the person died.
The driver of tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.
Avery was described by co-workers at Crossroads Middle School as a passionate advocate for the students she worked with since joining the Fairfield school system in 2016.
“Marita didn’t see a difficult kid, rather she would see a kid that was in need of a little more love,” said Crossroads’ Principal David Maine.
Francine Ross, school secretary, called Avery “such a light in this world.”
Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the district, said Avery “had a way of making everyone that she came into contact with feel like they were an old friend. She never met a stranger. Her passing is a huge loss to the district, Crossroads and all the students she served over the years.”