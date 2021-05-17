DeWine visits Middletown to sign affordable internet access bill

Middletown is one of the few school systems in southwest Ohio at which 100 percent of school families fall within household income categories to qualify for federal free and reduced school meals.

About 20 percent of Middletown’s 6,300 students come from homes without access either via internet cable or wireless systems to digital learning programs produced by their teachers in the district. Many students also lack computers, or other mobile devices on which to learn digitally, said district officials.

Every student at Amanda receives free and reduced lunch because of their financial situation, said Principal Beth Hendricks.

“Finally there is some equity,” she said after the press conference. “Our kids have access to all the different things that people all around the county have and take for granted.”

She said the access is “a game changer” for her students.

After signing the bill DeWine handed out commemorative pens to several Amanda students and school officials.