Butler County health districts to offer $20 restaurant coupon to those who get vaccinated

Through Sunday, more than 151,200 people have started the vaccination process in Butler County, which represents nearly 40 percent of the county’s population, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Around 86.6 of those that started the vaccination process have completed it.

The county general health district has not specified if previously vaccinated people by public health in Middletown, Hamilton or Butler County will receive the $20 coupon.

On Wednesday, DeWine announced that for five weeks, starting May 26, one Ohioan who has been vaccinated and is a registered voter will be chosen to win $1 million paid for from the state’s unexpended coronavirus relief funds.

To encourage vaccinations among children 17 and under, the state will draw five names of inoculated children who will be awarded a full four-year scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, which includes full tuition, room and board, and books. This drawing also starts next week.

The two drawings will be administered by the Ohio Department of Health with assistance from the Ohio Lottery Commission.

People can sign up at Butler County’s vaccination drive-thru clinic at the county fairgrounds, though registration is not required. The clinics are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton.

Those wishing to register for Wednesday, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA5AF2EABF9C52-bcghd179

Those wishing to register for Friday, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA5AF2EABF9C52-bcghd180