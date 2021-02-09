Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Paul John Stanbery, who conducted the philharmonic from 1994 until his retirement in 2019, died Saturday after a long bout with oral cancer. He was 66.

During his time with the philharmonic, Stanbery served 25 years as music director and principal conductor. He helped transform what was then called the Hamilton Symphony from a community orchestra, performing once or twice a year, to the multi-faceted organization it is today, said Laurin Sprague, past president of the Butler Philharmonic board.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County United Way names new leader with ‘clear vision’ for its future

Krystal A. Tipton, a Hamilton High School and Wright State University graduate, has been named president/CEO of the Butler County United Way. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A woman who has “a clear vision” for the Butler County United Way has been named its president/CEO.

Krystal A. Tipton has been selected to serve as president/CEO, effective Feb. 26, following the retirement of Mag Baker, who announced in November 2020, her intention to retire.

Tipton was selected from a field of 80 applicants, according to the United Way.

READ THE FULL STORY

Police: Suspect robs Hamilton gas station at gunpoint less than an hour after Warren County robbery

Hamilton police are looking for a male suspect who robbed a Dixie Highway gas station at gunpoint Monday night about 45 minutes after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Warren County.

At about 8:35 p.m. the suspect entered Shell at 2693 Dixie Highway, pointed and gun and demanded money, according to Hamilton police.

The description of the suspect, including the clothing, matches the description of a suspect in an armed robbery at a Shell station in Deerfield Twp. at about 7:48 p.m.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County probate judge ends 26-year career on the bench

Randy Rogers’ probate court has become the example in the national debate over civil commitment laws. Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Butler County Probate Court Judge Randy Rogers gaveled his 26-year career presiding over the “the court that cares” to a close this week.

Rogers turned 70 last month and was required to retire due to age limits. The county commissioners issued a proclamation honoring his many years of service on Monday. His brother, Commissioner T.C. Rogers, added his own thoughts, saying the judge has made adoptions memorable, made “tough, gut-wrenching” guardianship decisions and expanded to preside over the first drug court and organize a “faith-based safety net” to help the mentally ill.

“I guess he earned the right to be mom’s favorite,” the commissioner said. “I just want to say how proud I am of little brother.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami RedHawks legend Deland McCullough returning to college coaching

Deland McCullough

A Miami University legend is going back to college and returning closer to home.

Deland McCullough has accepted the position of associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana after three seasons coaching running backs in Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2019.

In a release from IU, the 48-year-old McCullough called the opportunity very special “for a host of reasons” and praised the job head coach Tom Allen has done in his four seasons at the helm.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Up to 8 inches of snow fell in Butler County overnight

Several inches of snow, up to eight inches in some areas, fell across Butler County overnight from Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 to Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Several inches of snow blanketed Butler County overnight and into Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS