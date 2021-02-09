Former Butler Philharmonic conductor ‘leaves behind a legacy’ after 25-year career, battle against cancer

“He excelled in a lot of areas,’ she said. “That’s why his contributions to the artistic climate in the county will be missed. His absence will be a void.”

The Hamilton Symphony was renamed the Butler Philharmonic in 1997, and the 75-member professional orchestra typically performs four to five concerts a year. The organization also includes the Butler Chorus and the Butler Youth Orchestra.

“He had such a passion and desire to have the very best music for the area,” Sprague said. “He wanted to provide the best for those in attendance and those in the chorus and orchestra.”

Stanbery was diagnosed with oral cancer five years ago and underwent upper jaw surgery. Still, he conducted the chorus singing his work at Carnegie Hall.

“That showed what an incredible warrior he was in fighting cancer,” Sprague said.

He worked 19 years as music director of All Saints Parish and School in Cincinnati. In 2002, he was appointed music minister at Hamilton’s Presbyterian Church then held the same position at St. Peter in Chains Church in Hamilton from 2008 to 2013. He later served as minister of music at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton.

In 2005, he won the Post-Corbett Award, the region’s highest artistic honor, recognizing outstanding achievement in many fields of the visual and performing arts. He was the first conductor so honored not associated with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Stanbery lived in Cincinnati with his wife, Patricia. Other survivors include their six children, Aaron, Angela, Adam, Katie, Pete, and Benjamin, and 10 grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cincinnati. Sprague said the services will be live streamed on the group’s Facebook page.