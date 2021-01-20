Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Butler County eyeing cyber security after sheriff’s office malware attack
In the wake of a breach into the Butler County Sheriff’s computer systems, the county is giving attention to cyber security for all of its IT systems.
A malware attack over the holidays disrupted the Computer Aided Dispatch system and other parts of the sheriff’s department operations. As a result of the breath, Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer told the Journal-News they have taken many measures to make sure no other malware is lurking, which has caused other inconveniences.
“We went into ultra-safe mode. We basically disconnected everything and went back to redo our complete system,” Dwyer said. “Whenever you get malware there’s always a chance of it re-infecting something. So we were ultra cautious, we took everything offline and the technical services guys touched every computer in the agency and every computer that touched our system, to wipe them clean.”
Log cabin, anyone? Hamilton selling multiple city-owned properties for reuse
For anyone who wanted to own an authentic log cabin in the middle of a city, Hamilton has one in stock.
The property, which the Butler County Auditor’s Office dates to 1900 and is located in a historic district, is one of several Hamilton is trying to cheaply get into the hands of people who have plans to rehab or build on them. Those properties range from empty lots to locations with possible business uses.
The log cabin used to be in the hands of the Butler County Land Bank, which takes over properties that have fallen into disuse or foreclosure for possible reuse. The land bank last year transferred the property, along with others, to Hamilton.
2 shot in Middletown in less than a week: What we know about the incidents
Two people have been hit by gunfire is less than a week in Middletown incidents.
In the latest, a man received a minor injury Monday night in Middletown during an argument that turned violent, police said. That followed a drive-by shooting that injured a woman last week.
Police were called about 7:15 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue for a report of about 20 gunshots. Officers found Jordan Vandergriff shot in the leg, according to police.
Water main replacement project to cost Fairfield nearly $1 million
Credit: Michael D. Pitman
A decades-old water main along Resor and Winton roads in Fairfield will cost nearly $1 million to replace.
More than 5,700 feet of water main on Resor Road from Augusta Boulevard to Sigmon Way, and on Winton Road from Resor to Mack roads, is scheduled to be replaced in the first half of 2021.
“This project will replace deteriorating 1950′s-era cast iron piping, ultimately providing more reliable water service to city utility customers,” said Fairfield Public Utilities Director Adam Sackenheim.
Butler County native, Miami grad played significant role in Biden campaign
Today’s presidential inauguration for Joe Biden is “going to feel very muted,” said a Talawanda and Miami University graduate who worked on the campaign, but the fanfare is “not really the point of all of this.”
Matthew Hodges wrapped up work in November on the Joe Biden presidential campaign, his second presidential campaign. He served on the technology side of the operation that helped Biden win the election.
“None of us got into this job to have a party,” said the 2008 Talawanda and 2012 Miami University graduate.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Historic Hamilton firehouse on sale for possible redevelopment
Credit: Nick Graham
This historic fire house at 1224 Shuler Ave. in Hamilton is being made available by the city for someone to convert into a home, or perhaps a business.