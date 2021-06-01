Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The facility at 705 Hanover Street houses inmates from county jurisdictions as well as those in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Bureau of Prisons.

The county has had a contract with ICE since approximately 2003, Sheriff Richard Jones said. The most recent update to the deal was signed in June 2020 and says the term will last until “either party terminates or suspends” it.

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating the death of a pedestrian early Monday after a train strike.

A CSX worker called police about 1:30 a.m. to report a person had been struck at Laurel and Zimmerman avenues. The police report says the person was under the train when officers arrived.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said witnesses indicated the victim, a male, was walking across the tracks when the incident happened.

Butler County pools hoping for more active year as summer unofficially begins: What they’re doing

The Fairfield Aquatic Center on Augusta Boulevard received top marks for its lifeguards from Ellis & Associates. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

After dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic last summer, pool managers now are facing another challenge: A cold front has delayed the opening of some aquatic centers.

Memorial Day weekend typically signals the start of the swimming season, but with temperatures in the 50s and rain in the forecast, it’s unclear when Butler County pools will open.

But managers said once the weather improves, pools will open, health restrictions will be followed until they’re lifted Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine and they hope for improved attendance after a dismal 2020.

Documents show more behind non-renewal of Edgewood athletic director’s contract

Edgewood Schools Athletic Director Greg Brown saw his employment contract non-renewed last week by the school board. Brown has been director of sports in the Butler County school system since 2016. (File Photo\Journal-News)

The athletic director for Edgewood Schools saw his contract not renewed last week by district officials.

Documents obtained by the Journal-News through a public records request revealed an April 19 letter to Greg Brown from Edgewood Superintendent Russ Fussnecker stating the district leader intended to recommend the long-time athletic director for a contract renewal based on Brown’s final job evaluation for this school year.

But the Edgewood Board of Education last week voted to not renew Brown’s contract.

Man accused of sex crimes in Butler County turns himself in

Kale Robert Wilson | Photo courtesy of the Butler County Jail

A Hamilton County man is in the Butler County Jail after being indicted over the weekend on multiple sex charges.

Kale R. Wilson, 22, of Montgomery, Ohio, turned himself in to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to jail records.

Wilson faces two separate charges of gross sexual imposition, one charge of sexual imposition, and one charge of rape, court records said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Middletown murals continue making ‘powerful statement’ a year after George Floyd’s death

Black Lives Matter mural in Middletown

One year after George Floyd was killed in police custody, several downtown Middletown murals serve as a “powerful statement,” said Sue Wittman, director of Art Central Foundation.

“In my mind, these are still 100% relevant,” Wittman said. “This is a timely piece of art that speaks to the times and the issues that exist in our culture.”

The murals, near Governor’s Square, were vandalized earlier this month. After repairs, they were moved inside the building and can be viewed through the windows.

