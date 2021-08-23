journal-news logo
X

$97 million in Butler County requests: What locals want to do with COVID-19 relief funds

Park projects were the first on the Butler County commissioners' work session schedule to hear about requests for $75 million in federal rescue funds. This is Rentschler Forest MetroPark situated along the bank of the Great Miami River. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Caption
Park projects were the first on the Butler County commissioners' work session schedule to hear about requests for $75 million in federal rescue funds. This is Rentschler Forest MetroPark situated along the bank of the Great Miami River. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Butler County commissioners heard the first pitches for part of the $75 million federal American Rescue Plan Act funding last week, and the overarching theme was improving the physical and economic health of the county.

The county has received dozens of requests totaling about $97 million for spending the windfall cash that is coming as part of President Joe Biden’s rescue plan. Requests run the gamut from new educational and economic development opportunities to addressing social service needs of the county.

The commissioners have $74.5 million in funds to share. These are some of the proposals entities have submitted so far.

RequestorAmountProject description
Butler Tech *$24 millionNew aviation and advanced manufacturing technology training centers
MetroParks *$9.5 millionCounty-wide scenic waterway overlook system; fill gaps in the Great Miami River trail corridor and recoup lost rental and license fees
Butler County villages *$11.5 millionCritical infrastructure repairs for College Corner, Millville, New Miami and Seven Mile
Middletown *$6.6 millionHelp to redevelop the Ohio 4 corridor entrance to the city and support the Oakland Neighborhood revitalization
Carpenter plan$6.5 millionLow head dam modification
Carpenter plan$6 millionSonny Hill Community Center expansion in Middletown
Cincinnati Bell/BC Rural Electric Cooperative *$3.6 millionExtend high-speed broadband to rural areas of the county
Carpenter plan$3 millionHamilton Ponds development in Hamilton
Carpenter plan$3 millionEmergency mental health crisis stabilization center
Carpenter plan$3 millionSmall business support program
Carpenter plan$2 millionTalawanda-Oxford Pantry and Social Services
Carpenter plan$2 millionLindenwald revitalization in Hamilton
Butler County Sheriff$1.85 millionRenovate the dispatch center, fix air conditioning systems, upgrade scanner system
Butler County Recorder$1.6 millionDigitize old records
Great Miami Valley YMCA$1.5 millionAdd a program wing at the East Butler branch
Carpenter plan$1.5 millionMarsh Park expansion in Fairfield
Visitors Bureau$1.4 millionRecoup lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic
Developmental Disabilities$1.2 millionRenovate adult services center in Hamilton that is run by Easterseals to provide transitional employment opportunities
Carpenter plan$1.2 millionBooker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton
Carpenter plan$1 millionWest Chester Twp. library expansion
Carpenter plan$500,000 Primary Health Solutions dental van
Carpenter plan$500,000 Shared Harvest Food Bank
Carpenter plan$300,000 Access Counseling Center homeless outreach
Clerk of Courts$100,000-$200,000Upgrade jury management system
Carpenter plan$200,000 Butler County Regional Transit Authority
CoronerTBDNew county morgue
Sojourner *TBDNew emergency mental health crisis stabilization center
Total$97 million

* Indicates Commissioner Cindy Carpenter has also proposed these projects but with some different funding levels.

Source: Butler County

In Other News
1
10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Zac Brown...
2
Fairfield pauses city manager search after more than 8 months
3
Trial begins today for man charged in 2019 Middletown shooting
4
PHOTOS: A history of big Middletown events that completely took over...
5
McCrabb: Hamilton bar owner weighs ‘headache’ of growing Queen of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top