9 injured in Cincinnati mass shooting

At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief Michael John said.
The shooting took place at the 1300 block of Main Street outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar around 1:45 a.m. John said multiple shots were fired within a large crowd on Main Street, and nine people have been confirmed injured.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no one injured is in critical condition, and John said most injuries were to lower extremities.
A UC Medical Center spokesperson confirmed nine victims were at the hospital.
No suspects are in custody at this time, and John said it appears there is only one shooter that CPD saw. Despite this, there were shell casings found in multiple locations so John said more than one shooter cannot be ruled out. however they cannot confirm for sure there weren’t more.
John said there was one shot fired by a CPD officer but it is unclear if that shot struck the suspect.
“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”
John said that individual that was fired at fled the scene.
CPD deployed two “bang balls” — a percussion instrument used by police — that were rolled into the street to disperse the large crowd and attend to the injured. John said officers then applied tourniquets at the scene.
Police have closed Main Street at the intersection of Liberty Street. Multiple other streets near the scene, including Woodward and 13th streets have been blocked off.
Alongside the OTR shooting, John said there was also another shooting incident in the Central Business District where two people were shot. John could not confirm if the two incidents were connected or the conditions of those shot there.
John said police will continue to investigate and that this is a large scene that will take awhile to process.
“We know that a lot of people left the scene that may of seen something,” John said. “We’re looking for any witness statements we can get. So, if somebody has something — if they have video footage, something on their phone — of course we would want to use that to see if we can ascertain exactly how this event evolved.”
About the Author