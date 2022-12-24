61 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Kevin Alexander Hawkey, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas M. Keith, 135 Westfield, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey J. Saylor, 230 N. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Jeremy Savage, 1414 Woodward Ave., Springfield; indicted on three counts each of forgery (direct), attempted grand theft by deception (direct); two counts each of identity fraud (direct), falsification in a theft offense (direct), grand theft by deception (direct); one count each of forgery, grand theft (direct), receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Duane C. Moore, 1910 Logan Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rocky Lee Rose, 165 Ewing Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Luis G. Trejo, 13 Yorktown Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct), and one count each and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana (direct), and driving under suspension (direct).

Austin Jacob Thomas, 518 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and having physical control of vehicle while under influence.

Jeffrey Hembree, Sr., 51 Ironwood Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Markeal Donlawrence Mingo, 5465 Camelot Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Daren Carl Dooley, 6729 Springdale Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having physical control of vehicle while under the influence.

Lance Easton Huff, 315 Dayton St., Apt. 811, Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

William R. Peters, Jr., 1845 Spring Grove Ave., Middletown; one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Toby L. Madden, 1270 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexander K. Simmons, 1534 Parliament Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Fransisco Setik, 1430 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of breaking and entering (direct), and one count each of breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

James Michael Meyer, 511 S. Front St., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Fredric Yancey, 6767 Lester Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Vondale L. Washington, 15 Marlou Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and tampering with evidence.

Rachael E. Carney, 509 Sandy Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kayla Back, 4499 Todd Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and permitting drug abuse.

William O. Tuttle, 1210 Lincoln Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Derrick L. Sullivan, 5801 Ocala Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Jonathan Chad Argote, 1335 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Ana Leigh D’Ettorre, 4815 N. Albany Ave., Unit 2, Chicago, IL., indicted on 11 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct), and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Michael C. Crawford, 6286 Mill Creek Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images (direct).

Timothy M. Carmody, 2323 Byron St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Susan Courtney Cox, 60 High Meadow Lane, Apt. 9, Williamsburg; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Rochelle L. Squires, 10105 Pleasant Valley Road, Somerville; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Mary’evelyn M. Tillett, 4 Glencross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ray S. Kinney, 5792 Smyrna Road, Richmond, IN., indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Loren M. Reynolds, 1651 E. 70th St., Apt. 341, Shreveport, LA.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Stephen Franklin Reynolds, 807 Charles St., Trenton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tanya Smith, 4963 Ohio 132, Morrow; indicted on one count each of grand theft, breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools.

Elisha John Weiss, 273 Dayton-Oxford Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Sadia M. Dixon, 8523 Ohio 132, Butlerville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lashandra Alexis Neal, 8776 New St., Butlerville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michele Renee Bailey, 411 Turner Drive, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of counterfeiting.

Dejuan Michael Edwards, 6435 Birchview Drive, Reynoldsburg; indicted on two counts of theft.

Andrew James De Villiers, 8081 Lawrence Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, petty theft, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Joseph Campbell, 3 Highridge Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

D’Arris Tyre Dean, 6410 Meis Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, and obstructing official business.

Allen Jeffrey Schell, 9911 Grasscreek Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Preston Dejuan Cartwright, 179 N. Marion St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Ahmed Abdi Yusuf, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Joshua Reeves, 6059 Bethlehem Lane, Cicero, NY; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Shaquille Tyrell Smith, 1905 Laird Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

John Christopher Gordon, 5434 N. Waynesville Road, Apt. 32, Oregonia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Susan Elina Wright, 9685 Morrow-Woodville Road, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Carter Vaughn Smith, 1240 S. Heincke Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Michael Kmucha, 59 Sandlewood St., Springboro; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Jones, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Stephanie T. Harper, 2173 Ohio 125, Apt. 4, Amelia; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Adam Wayne Krebs, 204 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dontarius Curtez Quiyaan Coleman, 1233 Fairbanks Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Wayne Duncan, 304 Allen St., Franklin; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Eric Leon Sexton, 921 Wilshire Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to register, and failure to provide notice of change of address.

Cecilia Therese Payne, 2214 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Lynn Oakes, 322 Woodlawn Drive, Fairborn; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Michael Knott, 8006 Winding Creek Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Gage Bishop, 2105 Grand Tetone Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.