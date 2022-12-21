Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County, highway closed

A man is in custody following a standoff on Interstice 71 that closed the highway in both directions in Warren County Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
All northbound and southbound lanes are closed between state Route 123 and Wilmington Road in Turtlecreek Twp., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The incident started with multiple reports of a motorist driving recklessly, according to OSHP. It then turned into a chase with troopers and then a standoff.
Initial reports indicated the standoff was near an I-71 South rest area.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
