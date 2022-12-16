Hamilton man indicted on murder charges in woman’s fatal stabbing

A Butler County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a man accused of stabbing a woman to death in her home in October.
Toby L. Madden, of the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton, was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree. He is accused of killing Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, on Oct. 11, 2022, according to the indictment.
Brewsaugh was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon that day. The death was investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.
Neighbors told media at the scene Madden ran from the home yelling, “I think she’s dead! I think she’s dead!”
