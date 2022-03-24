57 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Maverick Bachelor, 814 Marcia Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct).

Lisa Renee Hoelle, 9220 Canal Way, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan J. Green, 1014 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald A. Brewer, 3523 Knollbrook Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and falsification.

Lindsay C. Ungerbuhler, 318 Washington St., Aurora, In.; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Hannah F. Smith, 995 E. Lytle Five Points Road, Centerville; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Patrick E. Clarkston, 5201 College Corner Pike, #82, Oxford; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

James A. Lyle, Jr., 1909 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Johnny Ray Moore, 411 Gest St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of passing bad checks, and forgery (direct).

Michael J. Scott, 630 Vine St., #212, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.

Jessica Cooper, 7435 Werner Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Percy Lee Terry, 320 S. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ramiro Valdez-Vega, 677 Franklin, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, seat belt required, and turn signal violation.

Kevin Alexander Hawkey, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of resisting arrest.

Christopher Howard, 4807 Caprice Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tierra Gehron, 1002 1/2 Elwood St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and possession of LSD (direct).

Rodney Chad Lakes, II, 2305 Erie Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Saundra Kirklin, 2908 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and permitting drug abuse.

Erica Jo Robinson, 2912 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Kaleb Garrison, 305 Peyton Drive, Apt. E, Trenton; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and possession of LSD (direct).

Christopher R. Goins, 2378 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Lemar E. Avery, 309 S. Wayne Ave., #3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Christy VanWinkle, 645 Kenworth Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Matthew Phillip Rhymer, 124 Hancock Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to register (direct).

Elijah T. Little, 707 Charles St., Trenton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

Joshua David Lamb, 707 Elsmere St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

John V. Wemmer, 718 Trenton Road, Unit B, Trenton; indicted on five counts each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Jenny L. Perry, 718 Trenton Road, Unit B, Trenton; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse (direct).

Bryan A. Goins, 813 15th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Amelia Carrie Lyninger, 6375 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Ronnie Carlos Dobbins, 408 Sycamore Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Brooks L. Beyersdoerfer, 10437 Pippin Road, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of rape (direct).

Solomon Kingsolo Ndubueze, 1368 Carriage Hill Lane, Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and three counts of rape (direct).

Adam Charles, 105 Bassett St., Cleves; indicted on one count each of theft (direct), theft by deception (direct), forgery (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Jesse J. Snader, 324 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Regina Davis, 860 Laurel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Natalie K. Blevins, 612 Cleveland Ave., Middletown; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Herbert Smith, 1028 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Rex A. Shafer, 189 N. Forest St., Spartanburg, SC; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Billy R. Brown, 46 Cleveland Ave., Apt. A, Centerburg; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Devin Curtis Blanton, 201 S. Broad St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Derek Mott Jr., 129 Lexington Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Amanda Lea Wright, 516 S. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Isiah Everhart, 2155 Aaron Drive, Apt. 7, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Daniel Aron Hooten, LKA Talbert House, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Joan M. Gorak, 3117 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and petty theft.

David S. Purcell, 3113 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs.

Danielle Gaziano, 9 Melissa Path, Center Moriches, NY; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and identity fraud.

Christopher R. Marriott, 1407 New England Way, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Benjamin Joseph Bach, 227 Portland Blvd., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dennis James Heinlein, 3595 Crestview Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Demeco Jarise Williams, 1815 Goodman Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Wilburn Charles Allen, 451 Miami St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Michelob Williamson, 141 E. Fosters-Maineville Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Qavon Showntez Williams, 805 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nathaniel Jordan McCloud, 9828 N. Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caleb Logan Tipton, 55 Edgebrooke Drive, Apt. 4, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.