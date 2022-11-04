52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Michael D. Lyninger, 2017 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon R. Aguire, 2100 Queen Ave., Apt. 3, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Robert Nichols, 1610 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and misconduct at an emergency.

Daryl Alan Wallace, 32 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Daruss R. Calhoun, 600 7th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension.

Lucas Alan Varner, 105 Commons Ave., Englewood; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jeremy Greiwe, 5433 Moeller Ave., Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Jamie Javaughn Moss, 1211 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of endangering children, and one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

Ajvaire Jevonta Huff, 15 Ethal Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Louis Michael Sbarbati II, 100 Burke St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David E. Newkirk, 225 Vanderveer, Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Keorie D. Cooley, 103 Grant Circle, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

David R. Collins, Jr., 2628 Benninghoffen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Quinton Robinson, 6435 Highbury Road, Huber Heights; indicted on three counts of assault, and one count each of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Jose Miguel Barbecho, 737 Chase Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Al Nathanial Jackson, 149 Fawn Run Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and trespass in a habitation (direct).

Julius D. Pruitte, 16047 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Chimere C. Smith, 1847 Spring Grove Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and driving under suspension.

James Edwards Evans, 3282 Indian Meadows Drive, Hamilton; indicted two counts of endangering children (direct), and one count each of felonious assault (direct), abduction, endangering children, and domestic violence.

Daniel K. Johnson, 701 Elwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and obstructing official business.

Tracy Templeton, 985 Havervill Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct).

Sarah Evans, 3305 Shoshoni Court, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of endangering children (direct), and one count each of abduction (direct), permitting child abuse (direct), and complicity to endangering children (direct).

Robert L. Evans, 3282 Indian Meadow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of complicity to endangering children (direct), and one count of complicity to abduction (direct).

Charles Webb, 10177 Brookhill Drive, Brookville, In.; indicted on one count each of forgery (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), petty theft by deception (direct), and petty theft (direct).

Shawnda Lipps, 1905 Shuler Ave., Fairfield Twp.; indicted on two counts of forgery (direct), and one count each of theft by deception (direct), theft (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Alan V. Daniel, 7060 Michael Road, Middletown; indicted on four counts of use or authorize the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value (direct), and three counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Heather Joanne Jaynes, 4162 Wintergreen Blvd., Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Dominic Michael Pangallo, 6766 Spring Arbor Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of attempted aggravated burglary; possessing criminal tools; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; and resisting arrest.

Devonte Alexander Crawford, 30 Concord Circle, Springboro; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jennifer J. Hurtt, 1207 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., and possessing criminal tools.

John Luke Dawson, 6440 Livernois Road, Troy, Mi.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Nicholas David Morena, 4762 Dale Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Timothy William Fitzgerald, 6574 Abingdon Hall, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Jordan G. Elliott, 2222 Ohio 132, Goshen; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Adriana Pearl Dugger, 2103 Spencer Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and obstructing official business.

Brian Donald Hines, 322 Summit St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of identity fraud and falsification.

Justin Mark Butterick, LKA 11632 Timber Ridge Lane, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Justin Mykail Marks, 2793 Waterpark Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of theft.

James Earl Laudermilk, 1487 Hazen Drive, Washington Twp.; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Taryn Blake Botero-Garcia, 870 Hickory Drive, Marysville; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Alexis Dawn Hall, 3109 Omaha St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Jalen Malik Martin, 1011 Dayton St., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

De’Ondrey Lamar Mack, 254 Archer Drive, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Scott Abery Moore, 8811 Grovecreek Court, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Nicholas R. Driscoll, 2010 Howard Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of theft.

George Charles Merk, 5838 Turning Leak Way, Maineville; indicted on four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Delvon Tye Lyn Harris, 8870 Governor’s Hill Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Erick S. Jimenez, 125 E. Fifth St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon S. McCarty, 189 Boyd Road, Mount Orab; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Dakota Harlen Michael Roberts, 338 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

James A.J. Miller, 415 Brightwood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Angela Eileen Kemp, 5217 East U.S. Route 22/3, Apt. F, Salem Twp.; indicted on one count each of theft, forgery, and petty theft.