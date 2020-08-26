5 with Dayton ties arrested in multi-state drug ring

Those arrested include Rauland Pollard III, 35, of Dayton; Roger Earl Walton Jr., of Concord N.C., formerly of Dayton; Shawn Dwayne Walton, 46, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Dayton; Noah Alexander Sherrill, 33, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Dayton; Glynn Sewell, 39, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Dayton; and Louis Walton, 22, of Charlotte, N.C.

They are all charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. If convicted, they could face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

The case is the result of the cooperative efforts of the DEA, led by the Dayton Resident Office and including DEA offices in Charlotte, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., Beaumont, Texas, Cincinnati, Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, Annandale, Va., and the Special Operations Division; as well as FBI and ATF.

These federal agencies worked closely with the Dayton, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Beaumont police departments, and the Central Oklahoma Metro Interdiction Team (COMIT), the release said.