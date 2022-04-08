5 uplifting stories: Woman led from homelessness to homeownership, Hamilton names new coach and more

Whatever the reason, she owed $3,000 in back rent, and with no way to pay, Carruth, 41, and her two children were evicted in 2017. With poor credit, Carruth’s applications were rejected by numerous apartment managers.

So the Carruth family bounced from hotel to hotel.

She was a homeless, working mother. Probably not the traditional picture of the homeless population we paint in our minds, but still no secure place to live.

Hamilton names new girls basketball coach

Ciera George

Hamilton City Schools announced Ciera George as the Hamilton High School girls basketball coach Tuesday, pending board of education approval in June.

A 2015 Colerain graduate, George was a three-year varsity student-athlete with the Cardinals. She played two years at Mount St. Joseph University and coached four years at Colerain as the freshmen and junior varsity head coach, according to a news release.

George coaches Amateur Athletic Union basketball in the spring and summer for Cincy Cardinals, an organization she started in 2018.

Locals sought to participate in YWCA’s anti-racism challenge

The YWCA of Hamilton has hired Charla Hale to fight racism in the city, using a $1 million grant from billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

The YWCA Hamilton is challenging the community to stand against racism.

Starting Monday, the YWCA Hamilton is launching its Standing Against Racism Challenge, which is an opportunity to engage in conversations about racial justice.

“At the end of the day, we’re all impacted by the trauma of racism, and we all have a duty to eliminate it,” said YWCA Hamilton Director of Racial Justice Charla Hale.

Hanover Reserve rebuild nearly complete; open house set for June

Construction continues to rebuild Hanover Reserve wedding and event venue on Millville Oxford Road after fire damaged the roof and other areas in 2021.

It wasn’t even open six months before the Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events was nearly destroyed by fire.

The damage was thankfully limited to the roof, and Hanover Reserve Manager Megan Sanders said the construction of the roof and much of the interior was a reorder of supplies they purchased several months earlier.

The first wedding after the reopening is June 12, and the day before, on June 11, there will be an open house for the facility where future clients, and those who have booked the site unseen, can tour the rebuilt family business.

Groundbreaking celebrates $50M luxury apartment complex going in heart of West Chester

Ground was broken Tuesday on the coming $50 million luxury apartment complex that will add a missing residential piece, say local officials, to West Chester Twp.'s central business district area. The Residences at Clocktower is scheduled to open in spring 2023, say officials of HILLS Properties, the developer for the 326-unit project.

Area officials dug shovels into soggy ground Tuesday as the start of a long-awaited, $50 million residential project in heart of West Chester Twp.’s central Clock Tower area was celebrated.

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of township officials for the coming 326-unit luxury, multi-family community, which developers said is planned to open in the spring of 2023.

The upscale community is being built by HILLS Properties, which also built another major Union Centre Blvd interchange area residential community — The Savoy — on the other, eastern side of the Interstate 75 interchange that is one of the region’s booming economic areas.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Richter Scale’s developer was a scientist with Butler County roots

Butler County native Charles Richter developed the Richter Scale, which went into use in the 1930s to measure and compare the intensity of earthquakes. He developed the tool after getting a job at the Seismological Laboratory at Caltech, where he assigned himself the task of developing an objective way of comparing different earthquakes.

OXFORD — Richter Scale is not a concept we hear much anymore during news reports, either predicting earthquakes or reporting on them. In recent years, the “magnitude” of the earthquake is mostly the reference we hear.

They are actually, however, much the same thing, based on the work of a Butler County native, Charles Richter, in the last century.

The Richter Scale went into use in the 1930s to measure and compare the intensity of earthquakes. He developed the tool after getting a job at the Seismological Laboratory at Caltech, where he assigned himself the task of developing an objective way of comparing different earthquakes.

