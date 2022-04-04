Hanover Reserve rebuild nearly complete; open house set for June

There have been tours since they’ve been permitted in late February, said Sanders, adding that some resulted in new bookings. There are dates available, and they do have events scheduled into 2024, she said.

After the fire, many events had to be canceled, until the Hamilton business community, and beyond, stepped up to help out Hanover Reserve. The effort was led by Brad Baker, the owner of Pinball Garage. He was heartbroken to see the 45-acre property sustain the tragedy. He offered his bar and restaurant free of charge, and a flood of others followed suit to help.

Construction continues to rebuild Hanover Reserve wedding and event venue on Millville Oxford Road after fire damaged the roof and other areas in 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The fire at the event center started while a wedding celebration was underway. Everyone escaped unharmed, according to the Hanover Twp. Fire Department. The fire originated in the propane fireplace inside the building. It crawled up the backside wall and along the roof.

Sanders said it’s difficult to express the gratitude felt by the owners, friends, and family of Hanover Reserve toward those that showed up, in so many ways, after the fire.

“Brides who reached out to console us, while they frantically searched for a new venue. Vendors stepped up and shuffled full schedules to accommodate those displaced brides. Caterers who offered to feed the construction crews during the rebuild, not to mention the firefighters who fought to keep the damage to a minimum all through the evening of October 17,” she said.

Sanders added the owners appreciate the support and prayers as they scrambled after the fire and during the rebuild.

“It is always humbling to face something hard and have someone come alongside you to share the load,” she said. “That is what the community did for us, and we are so grateful.”