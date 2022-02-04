5 uplifting stories: Sara’s House to add location at Spooky Nook, Brothers-in-law reunited and more

The others are Municipal Brew Works, which in April announced it would open a tap room and small-batch microbrewery there; and Petals & Wicks, which announced in July plans for its second shop, where visitors can create their own candles, mixing a variety of scents.

Sara’s House, with its main shop at Third and High streets, will occupy a 577-square foot space in Mill 2, the large building located between North B Street and the Great Miami River, which also will contain the convention center and a 233-room hotel, as well as the other businesses.

McCrabb: Brothers-in-law reunited while assisting hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Atrium

Caption James "Logan" Beeman, left, a nurse manager at Atrium Medical Center, has been reunited with his brother-in-law, Brayden Hudnall, a specialist in the Ohio National Guard. Hudnall and other guardsmen were recently deployed to the Middletown hospital to assist in non-clinical duties due to COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Atrium Medical Center Credit: Will Jones Credit: Will Jones Caption James "Logan" Beeman, left, a nurse manager at Atrium Medical Center, has been reunited with his brother-in-law, Brayden Hudnall, a specialist in the Ohio National Guard. Hudnall and other guardsmen were recently deployed to the Middletown hospital to assist in non-clinical duties due to COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Atrium Medical Center Credit: Will Jones Credit: Will Jones

When Brayden Hudnall moved to Trenton to live with his sister and brother-in-law seven years ago, they never could have imagined where they’d be today.

But now Hudnall, a specialist in the Ohio National Guard, and his brother-in-law, James “Logan” Beeman, a nurse manager, have been reunited due to COVID-19.

The guard members have been deployed to hospitals around Ohio to help shore up staffing shortages as workers quit, demand increases, and infections spread in the latest COVID-19 surge.

Hamilton citizen of the year said city is full of others ‘that do amazing things’

Caption Brad Baker was honored as the 2021 Citizen of the Year during the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce 112th annual meeting and dinner Friday Jan. 28, 2022 at Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Brad Baker was honored as the 2021 Citizen of the Year during the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce 112th annual meeting and dinner Friday Jan. 28, 2022 at Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Brad Baker said the citizen of the year honor felt “very undeserved” and the award could have gone to many others in Hamilton “that do amazing things.”

Though the honor was “pretty overwhelming,” the award bestowed by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce did not leave the owner of Pinball Garage speechless. In fact at the chamber’s annual dinner this past Friday night, he professed his love for his adopted hometown, and its people and businesses.

“I love Hamilton. I love everything about Hamilton. Hamilton is an amazing town,” said Baker.

Franklin retires Kennard’s No. 10 jersey

Caption Former Franklin Wildcat and current Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Luke Kennard was honored by having his number 10 jersey retired before Franklin's basketball game against Springboro Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Former Franklin Wildcat and current Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Luke Kennard was honored by having his number 10 jersey retired before Franklin's basketball game against Springboro Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

FRANKLIN — ‘Luke Mania’ was in full effect Tuesday night at Franklin High School.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard returned home to a packed gymnasium to have his No. 10 high school basketball jersey retired by his alma mater.

Kennard always speaks with pride about Franklin -- whether was at Duke University or in the NBA. He spoke with emotion Tuesday night discussing how Franklin impacted his life.

Historic first: Mason Schools see African American join its school board

Caption Newly sworn-in Mason Board of Education member Ian Orr, left, posed with members of his family after taking his seat on the board of Warren County's largest school system. Orr is the first African American to hold a seat on Mason's governing board in the district's history, which stretches back to the first half of the last century. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Caption Newly sworn-in Mason Board of Education member Ian Orr, left, posed with members of his family after taking his seat on the board of Warren County's largest school system. Orr is the first African American to hold a seat on Mason's governing board in the district's history, which stretches back to the first half of the last century. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

One of the region’s most racially diverse school systems recently made more history in that respect with the recent swearing in of its first African American school board member.

Warren County’s largest school district — the 10,000-student Mason Schools — has for years led all other area school systems for its level of student racial diversity primarily due to having southwest Ohio’s largest percentage of Asian American enrollees.

But November’s election of longtime Mason resident Ian Orr — and his joining Mason’s governing school board earlier this month — was a first for one of the oldest local school districts, which can trace its roots back into the early half of the last century.

Fundraiser to get ‘Cincinnati’s Grandpa’ to Super Bowl raises tens of thousands

Caption A video of James Lipscomb crying after the Bengals' AFC Championship win went viral on social media. CONTRIBUTED Caption A video of James Lipscomb crying after the Bengals' AFC Championship win went viral on social media. CONTRIBUTED

FAIRFIELD — James Lipscomb has been a Bengals fan since the beginning.

In fact, it seemed almost like destiny that he’d be a fan. He attended the team’s very first game at Nippert Stadium on Aug. 3, 1968 — his birthday.

“The team was just a mish-mosh of players. It was hard to believe they even put a team on the field,” Lipscomb said. “It was against Kansas City and we got stomped to death.”

