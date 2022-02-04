5 uplifting stories: Sara’s House to add location at Spooky Nook, Brothers-in-law reunited and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Sara’s House is third Hamilton business to add location at Spooky Nook
Sara’s House is the latest Hamilton company to add a second location at the under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, the two businesses announced Tuesday.
The others are Municipal Brew Works, which in April announced it would open a tap room and small-batch microbrewery there; and Petals & Wicks, which announced in July plans for its second shop, where visitors can create their own candles, mixing a variety of scents.
Sara’s House, with its main shop at Third and High streets, will occupy a 577-square foot space in Mill 2, the large building located between North B Street and the Great Miami River, which also will contain the convention center and a 233-room hotel, as well as the other businesses.
McCrabb: Brothers-in-law reunited while assisting hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Atrium
Credit: Will Jones
When Brayden Hudnall moved to Trenton to live with his sister and brother-in-law seven years ago, they never could have imagined where they’d be today.
But now Hudnall, a specialist in the Ohio National Guard, and his brother-in-law, James “Logan” Beeman, a nurse manager, have been reunited due to COVID-19.
The guard members have been deployed to hospitals around Ohio to help shore up staffing shortages as workers quit, demand increases, and infections spread in the latest COVID-19 surge.
Hamilton citizen of the year said city is full of others ‘that do amazing things’
Credit: Nick Graham
Brad Baker said the citizen of the year honor felt “very undeserved” and the award could have gone to many others in Hamilton “that do amazing things.”
Though the honor was “pretty overwhelming,” the award bestowed by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce did not leave the owner of Pinball Garage speechless. In fact at the chamber’s annual dinner this past Friday night, he professed his love for his adopted hometown, and its people and businesses.
“I love Hamilton. I love everything about Hamilton. Hamilton is an amazing town,” said Baker.
Franklin retires Kennard’s No. 10 jersey
Credit: Nick Graham
FRANKLIN — ‘Luke Mania’ was in full effect Tuesday night at Franklin High School.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard returned home to a packed gymnasium to have his No. 10 high school basketball jersey retired by his alma mater.
Kennard always speaks with pride about Franklin -- whether was at Duke University or in the NBA. He spoke with emotion Tuesday night discussing how Franklin impacted his life.
Historic first: Mason Schools see African American join its school board
One of the region’s most racially diverse school systems recently made more history in that respect with the recent swearing in of its first African American school board member.
Warren County’s largest school district — the 10,000-student Mason Schools — has for years led all other area school systems for its level of student racial diversity primarily due to having southwest Ohio’s largest percentage of Asian American enrollees.
But November’s election of longtime Mason resident Ian Orr — and his joining Mason’s governing school board earlier this month — was a first for one of the oldest local school districts, which can trace its roots back into the early half of the last century.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Fundraiser to get ‘Cincinnati’s Grandpa’ to Super Bowl raises tens of thousands
FAIRFIELD — James Lipscomb has been a Bengals fan since the beginning.
In fact, it seemed almost like destiny that he’d be a fan. He attended the team’s very first game at Nippert Stadium on Aug. 3, 1968 — his birthday.
“The team was just a mish-mosh of players. It was hard to believe they even put a team on the field,” Lipscomb said. “It was against Kansas City and we got stomped to death.”
