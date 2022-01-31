Historic first: Mason Schools see African American join its school board

Orr said his background and the full range of his experiences brings a “lens” through which to approach overseeing the district “that was needed.”

Mason’s enrollment is composed of 54% white students while Asian-Americans are 30% of the student body with African Americans comprising 5%, Hispanics more than 5% and multi-racial students more than 5%.

Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason Schools, said Orr’s historical election is the latest chapter in the district’s growing tradition of diversity.

“Sometimes people in southwest Ohio don’t realize just how much the Mason School district’s diversity has grown. We are a destination district for families seeking high-quality schools and culturally diverse neighbors,” Carson said.

“And while race is just one dimension of someone’s identity, we know that representation matters. Many students and voters are excited to now have a person of color serving on the school board - particularly someone who, along with his family, has been giving back to our community in many ways for many years,” she said.

Orr, who is an insurance industry professional, is also a Mason school parent and one of his daughters is a teacher in the district.

At the top of his personal list of school board priorities is a lot listening.

“Listen and learn,” he said.

Adding he wants to make sure the traditionally, high academic performing district “has the resources it needs to continue to impact the learning of each student.”