Mason schools applaud efforts to get district $7.3 million more in Covid relief funds

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Grant Program, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, was coming up more than $7.3 million short for Mason and dozens of other, similarly impacted Ohio school systems.

Mason Superintendent Jonathan Cooper and Bevan said they reached out to State Senator Steve Wilson and Ohio Representative Paul Zeltwanger requesting their help in fixing an error that negatively impacted about 100 school districts across the state.

“The elected officials were eager to learn more, and on board to help come up with a solution,” they said in an email statement.

A state bill approved by the Ohio House earlier this month will rectify the shortfall and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has backed the proposed law.

Once signed into law, Mason Schools would then receive a projected $7,370,767 in additional funding. The district will use the money to continue advancing innovative solutions toward safety, student wellness and academic excellence, according to officials.

Mason, which is Warren County’s largest school district with 10,500-students, has an annual operating budget of $120 million.

“I am so appreciative of the relationships we have with our elected officials. Sen. Wilson and Rep. Zeltwanger were immediately on board with supporting a strategic financial solution with discretionary funds that were available,” Cooper said.

“This simple solution didn’t adversely impact any school district, but simply ‘right sizes’ what seems like an oversight during the original ESSER allocation planning process,” Cooper said.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic dramatically impacted each and every community in our nation. There is no question that the pandemic had - and will continue to have - a lasting impact on our children, schools, and communities,” Cooper said.