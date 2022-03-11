5 uplifting stories: Cunningham Sisters visit Ohio Statehouse, Middletown detectives honored and more

“It was such an honor to host Macie and Marie at the Statehouse,” said State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton), who invited the sisters to sing in the Statehouse Rotunda. “They truly represent qualities all Ohioans strive for: love, compassion, faith and family. With their immense talent, I look forward to watching them represent Ohio well in all their future endeavors.”

During their time on The Voice, the Cunningham sisters were selected by superstar Kelly Clarkston to compete on her team.

Woman with rare cancer: ‘I was about as close to death as you could get’

Danyell Weisinger's care team describes her as a walking miracle. Initially, she was experiencing bad stomach pains that wouldn't go away. She visited her family doctor and X-rays indicated that she had a fatty liver as well as a bad gall bladder. Her next visit was with a surgeon. As he removed Danyell's gall bladder, he discovered her body was covered in black spots. The surgeon had sent off for identification came back as peritoneal mesothelioma, a rare, aggressive and deadly cancer that affects the tissue in the abdomen. While there are treatments available, there's no cure and the prognosis for patients is poor. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Miracles do happen. Just ask Danyell Weisinger.

The 45-year-old Hamilton woman experienced stomach pains a couple of years ago that wouldn’t go away. After visiting her family doctor and then a surgeon. X-rays revealed a fatty liver and gallstones, and she needed her gallbladder removed. The surgeon, she said, discovered black spots that covered her abdomen.

The surgeon sent the samples to the Mayo Clinic.

Oxford Kroger retiree honored for 46 years of dedication to company

Marilyn Wuestefeld was greeted on her last day of work before retirement from the Oxford Kroger store by Harry Ogle who was brought to the store to wish her well. He joked that he had taken "early retirement" a few weeks earlier at age 92. CONTRIBUTED/BOB RATTERMAN

Well-wishers flocked to the Kroger store to congratulate and reminisce as a long-familiar face was about to move into retirement.

Marilyn Wuestefeld ended 46 years working for Krogers — most of them in Oxford — on Feb. 25 and it was a day of stories and memories. Many came for their weekly grocery shopping and stopped by to say goodbye but many came without shopping lists just to greet her and wish her well.

Among those who showed up to bid her a fond farewell was fellow retiree Harry Ogle, who had two careers in town, banking and funeral director. At 92, he formally retired Feb. 1 and joked with Wuestefeld he took an early retirement. She posed for pictures with him as some of his family stood nearby, all enjoying the moment.

Middletown detectives awarded for work in solving murder of 6-year-old boy

Middletown Division of Police detectives Tom McIntosh, left, and Jon Hoover were awarded the Butler County Prosecutor's 5th Annual Meritorious Service Award in recognition of their outstanding police work for the case involving the death of 6-year-old James Robert Hutchinson of Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Veteran Middletown police officers whose detective work led to the conviction of a mother and her boyfriend in the murder of 6-year-old James Hutchinson last year are the latest recipients of the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office Meritorious Award.

Officer Jon Hoover and Detective Tom McIntosh were surrounded with friends, family and fellow officers Tuesday for the award presentation at county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser’s office.

Hoover and McIntosh were partners in the detective section in February 2021 when Brittany Gosney and boyfriend, James Hamilton, fabricated a story about Hutchinson missing from their Crawford Street home. The truth was the Rosa Parks Elementary student was run over and killed by his mother as he clung to her van in a botched attempt to abandon all three children in Preble County.

Hamilton’s Main Street Vinyl sold to neighboring business

Left to right: Main Street Vinyl owner Bill Herren stands with Unsung Salvage Design Company owners Jason Carder, Dondi Carder and Justin Carder Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Hamilton. Herren is retiring and Unsung Salvage is buying the Main Street Vinyl business. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Main Street Vinyl in downtown Hamilton has been sold, but not much will change other than the location.

The Carder brothers of Unsung Salvage, 212 Main St., bought the five-year-old record shop, including contents, name, and website, and will relocate Main Street Vinyl in its shop.

“I’ve collected records since I got out of the Army, and that was a long time ago,” said store owner Bill Herren. “It pretty much was something to do and a hobby and made enough to pay the rent, but it took off.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs ‘historic new contract’ with PFL

Kayla Harrison served as grand marshal for the Santa Parade kicking off Middletown Holiday Whopla events Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Kayla Harrison, considered the hottest free agent in MMA, is staying put.

The Middletown native and two-time Olympic judo champion, has re-signed with Professional Fighters League.

Earlier this year, MMA promotions Bellator made Harrison, 12-0 as a professional fighter, an offer, but PFL had the right to match the offer and it did.

