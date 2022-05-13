5 uplifting stories: A Special Wish granted to a 7-year-old battling cancer, Family Day on the Farm and more

David Seyer, executive director of A Special Wish Foundation of Dayton and Southwest Ohio, said the foundation is honored and touched to be a positive part of Beckett’s treatment.

The organization granted Beckett’s wish to go to Walt Disney World on Tuesday at Panera Bread in Washington Twp., Montogmery County.

Free ‘Movies in the Park’ back after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

Caption Alyssa McGuire, 3, and Acasia McGuire, 2, wave their American Flags as some military vehicles drive by during the Memorial Day parade Monday morning in Middletown. Behind the children are Kevin and Jamie McGuire. NICHOLAS S. GRAHAM Caption Alyssa McGuire, 3, and Acasia McGuire, 2, wave their American Flags as some military vehicles drive by during the Memorial Day parade Monday morning in Middletown. Behind the children are Kevin and Jamie McGuire. NICHOLAS S. GRAHAM

Two Middletown staples, holiday parades and free summer movies, are returning this year thanks to an army of volunteers and community sponsors.

Jeri Lewis, organizer of the events, made a presentation at last week’s City Council meeting, and members thanked her and the volunteers for their continued efforts.

The Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. May 30 from Smith Park, travels down Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery where a ceremony will be held. Kenneth Baldwin, a Vietnam veteran who retired from AK Steel after 33 years, has been selected to serve as grand marshal.

Front-line heroes: Area school nurses awarded, touted as pandemic warriors

Caption Fairfield Schools Lead Nurse Pam Buehler, seen here tending to a sick student, is among the many local school nurses now being lauded for their hard work during the initial school year - 2020 and beyond - after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. State and local school officials say the nurses were heroes in keeping thousands of students and school staffers safe during the deadlier days of the now fading pandemic. CONTRIBUTED Caption Fairfield Schools Lead Nurse Pam Buehler, seen here tending to a sick student, is among the many local school nurses now being lauded for their hard work during the initial school year - 2020 and beyond - after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. State and local school officials say the nurses were heroes in keeping thousands of students and school staffers safe during the deadlier days of the now fading pandemic. CONTRIBUTED

It’s not like school nurses had an easy job before the 2020 onset of America’s most dangerous pandemic in more than a century.

They didn’t.

From allergies, colds, flu to playground injuries, each school day saw a steady of line of young and teenage students waiting for care and first-aid prior to the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

New bench at library memorializes Talawanda teacher and volunteer

Caption Family members of the late Shari Farmer gathered for the dedication of a bench at the Oxford Lane Library last Sunday placed in the vestibule in her memory. CONTRIBUTED Caption Family members of the late Shari Farmer gathered for the dedication of a bench at the Oxford Lane Library last Sunday placed in the vestibule in her memory. CONTRIBUTED

OXFORD — A bronze bench placed in the local Lane Library honoring the memory of a middle school language arts teacher and lover of books was formally dedicated last Sunday.

The bench was donated in celebration of the life of Shari Farmer who taught at both Stewart Junior High and Talawanda Middle School in the Talawanda School District and retired after having also served as an intervention specialist. Following retirement in 2005, she kept busy working with books donated for the Friends of the Library sales and with helping Patricia Gifford in her business, Swittens.

“It was donated to Oxford Lane Library by The Friends of Lane Library and Swittens in celebration of the life of Shari Farmer. Shari touched many young lives as a Talawanda middle school language arts teacher for 30 years. In retirement she found passion in creating beautiful woolens, particularly mittens, from recycled sweaters with my local company, Swittens. She was also a leader in sorting and prepping book donations for resale through the Friends,” Gifford said.

Family Day on the Farm: Niedermans host event for children to see animals

Caption Photos from The Power of the Purse wine tasting at Niederman Farms in Liberty Twp. Tuesday, May 17, 2011. Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch Caption Photos from The Power of the Purse wine tasting at Niederman Farms in Liberty Twp. Tuesday, May 17, 2011. Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

LIBERTY TWP. — Families will have an opportunity to make memories and a have a fun day on the farm at Niederman Family Farm.

“Everyone is looking forward to an activity that’s stress-free, laid-back, fun for the kids, and making a memory, and we know that making memories are so important. The last couple of years, that’s something we lost is our ability to make memories with our families. So, we are thrilled that we are back to be able to make those memories,” said Bethann Niederman, who serves as the director of fun at Niederman Family Farm.

Family Day on the Farm will take place two Saturdays in a row.

The 80s Block Party in Hamilton to raise funds for area animal adoption organization

Caption These are a couple of the pets up for adoption at Animal Adoption Foundation on 2480 Ross Millville Road in Hamilton. The nonprofit is conducting a fundraiser at Municipal Brew Works on May 14, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Caption These are a couple of the pets up for adoption at Animal Adoption Foundation on 2480 Ross Millville Road in Hamilton. The nonprofit is conducting a fundraiser at Municipal Brew Works on May 14, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — Adoptable animals are the focus of this weekend’s “The 80s Block Party” at Municipal Brew Works in downtown Hamilton.

The Animal Adoption Foundation will promote its cause with an 80′s-themed community block party fundraiser at the popular brewery, which has outdoor seating and allows customers to bring their dogs on leashes.

“This is a way for us to get out into the community, and let everyone know we’re here, and we’re having fun, and we would love for everyone to be a part of what we’re doing, and what we are doing is trying to raise money so that we can continue to save animals that have been abandoned, neglected or abused,” said Lacy Olander, assistant director, of the Animal Adoption Foundation.

