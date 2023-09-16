49 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jeffery Lee Gordon, 7035 Paddison Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Nicholas A. Dokas, 1609 N. Marshall Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Torrey McGee, 1440 W. Kemper Road, Apt. 1503, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Charles Ray Sweeney, 5011 Benton Road, Batavia; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, possessing a defaced firearm, and having physical control of vehicle while under influence.

Timothy Joseph Kinstler, 1485 Bycroft Road, Columbus; indicted on one count of forgery.

Otis Dorsey-Webster, 358 Hampshire Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

John Michael Lamb, 1823 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and importuning (direct).

Yvonte I. Glover, 1312 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Donald J. Bowling, II, 2243 Hamilton Cleves Road, Lot 51, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Nicholas R. Payne, 409 Mars Drive, Trenton; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert James Presta, 258 Bavarian St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Devon L. McLean, 5109 Silver St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Julien Armand Perry, 1122 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Nishon Gant, 19 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, 1324 Lance Court, Lebanon; indicted on three counts of violating a protection order,

Chad E. Lane, 5373 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order.

Kyle N. Edwards, 724 Peggy Drive, Eaton; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Malcom Akeem Folmar, 1217 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Richard Dodson, 150 South B St., Apt. 314, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

David E. Newkirk, 612 Wicoff St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

John Wesley Belanger, 112 W. State St., Apt. 3, Trenton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, and driving under suspension.

Kyle G. Hayes, 1812 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, assault, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Dustan Timothy Briscoe, 1975 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tyler Marquis Broadwater, 634 Franshire E, Unit 634, Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Gerald Hendrix, 519 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and having weapons while under disability.

Elizabeth Maria McDaniel, 6850 Maud Hughes Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Caleb Daniel Schreiber, 411 Gest St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of telecommunications harassment and disrupting public services.

Eric Scott Stacy, 3203 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, breaking and entering (direct), and vandalism (direct).

Explore Man charged in Hamilton shooting to be evaluated for competency

Christopher G. Thomas, 150 Ewing Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), and corrupting another with drugs (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jeremy W. Bryant, 2860 Kimberly Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, and domestic violence.

Dawayne Stephen Mattox, 242 Kirby Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Willie Albert Johnson, III, 3461 NW 1st Court, Fort Lauderdale, Fl.; indicted on four counts each of theft, and misuse of credit cards, three counts of criminal damaging or endangering, and one count of petty theft.

Justine Ida Lavair, 11419 Roylm Palm Blvd., Pompano Beach, Fl.; indicted on one count each of forgery, receiving stolen property, and possessing criminal tools.

Michael Miller, 2275 N. Cable Road, Apt. 190, Lima; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Alissa Mae Hopman, 973 Sanctuary Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Richard Stevens, 4018 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, having weapons while under disability, and possessing criminal tools.

Willieon Charvezz Yates, 2729 Windlow Drive, Dayton; indicted on five counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, and one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and abduction.

Stephanie Lynn Sue Simpson, 2913 Lefferson Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Justin Earl Simpson, 2007 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Ryan Douglas Cruickson, 32 North Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Adam Joseph Ballard, 3172 Claydoor Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kailee Michelle Fabian, 2641 Hibiscus Way, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Brandon Michael Raider, 428 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Octavuis Lamont Humphrey, 2828 Cornell Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of assault.

Seth Andrew Wright, 1000 Seminole Trail, Milford; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Victor Rashaas Champion, 5376 Wood Dale Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.

Eric Allen Hill, 238 S. Second St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Angela Jeanmarie Dotson, 238 S. Second St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of vehicular vandalism, and obstructing official business.

Steven Vincent Hymer, 4306 Moselle Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and possessing drug abuse instruments.