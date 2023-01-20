43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Derek Alvin Phelps, 1107 Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, driving under suspension, possessing drug abuse instruments, failure to appear, and obstructing official business.

David L. Moser, 110 Sherman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dakota M. King, 10 Providence Drive, Apt. 137, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery (direct), and aggravated burglary (direct).

Austin E. Ellery, 2428 Brick House Lane, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery (direct), and aggravated burglary (direct).

Markeal Downlawrence Mingo, 5465 Camelot Drive, Apt. 31, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery (direct), and aggravated burglary (direct).

Kendall S. Pfeiffer-Lee, 1128 San Angelo Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery (direct), and aggravated burglary (direct).

Cory Dwain Ballinger, 4927 Columbia Circle, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Videll Bryant, 410 Long St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct).

Kelvin R. Smith, 6501 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of drugs (direct), and driving under suspension (direct).

James Bradley Smiley, 1064 St. Clair Ave., #4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Lee Bevins, 8153 W. Mill St., Cleves; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Shona L. Wagers, 1331 Symmes Road, Apt. A, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Erin Catherine Beckman, 967 Olympia Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chancellor Knight, 2125 Hill St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and felonious assault (direct).

Solomon H. Hardy, 2035 Aaron Drive, Apt. 11, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Dillon Hammons, 127 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Alta Starms, 300 Westerfield, Dayton; indicted on one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct), and illegal processing of drug documents (direct).

Brandon Uhrich, 424 Colonial Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count of forgery.

Jennifer R. Asher, 716 S. College Ave., #21, Oxford; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and failure to remove license plates upon transfer of motor vehicle.

Kristen M. Gross, 1794 Thall Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft of drugs (direct).

Jimmy Dean Henson, 186 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Bronson L. Sprague, 163 Pine St., Dalton, MA.; indicted on one count each of burglary and falsification.

Michael F. Castleton, 2425 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. 310, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

D’Shawn Tremell Ray, 4593 Anthony St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Nathan Adam Smith, 68 Sheehan Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lauren Idella Marmer, 3016 Delmar Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chara Lyann Sweeney, 125 Park Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Dawn Cox, 470 Pedretti Ave., Apt. 12, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lamont McKinstry, 3050 Penrose Place, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of obstructing official business.

Thomas Andrew Griffith, 1107 Friend Road, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Richard O’Dell, 209 N. High St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft.

Justin Wayne Fladung, 16793 Ohio 63, Mount Orab; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nicholas Paul Cooper, 5201 Huber Trace Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Robert Dean, 52 Old Pond Road, Springboro; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Robert Tyler Staas, 720 Hile Lane, Englewood; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Jamie Edward Williams, 1704 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Christopher Urk, 6118 Geneva Court, Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Conley Dillon, 2125 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Ray Hawkins, 238 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

David Lee Banks, 941 Wilshire Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Jimsong Fan, 711 Central Ave., San Gabriel, CA.; indicted on one count each of burglary, trademark counterfeiting, and theft.

Jun Wang, 2533 N. Alafaya Trail, #64, Orlando, FL.; indicted on one count each of burglary, trademark counterfeiting, and theft.

Long Zhang, 304 N. Alhambra Ave., Apt. 4, Monterey Park, CA.; indicted on one count each of burglary, trademark counterfeiting, and theft.