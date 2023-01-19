journal-news logo
Indianapolis man charged in deadly I-70 crash in Preble County

Updated 2 minutes ago

An Indianapolis man has been charged in a fatal crash on Interstate 70 West last March in Harrison Twp. in Preble County.

Dalton K. McCutcheon, 23, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Eaton Municipal Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 6.

The charge stems from a two-vehicle crash on March 10, 2022. McCutcheon was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia in the left lane when the SUV left the lane and hit a semi-truck traveling in the right lane, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The GMC then went off the left side of the road before coming to a stop.

The SUV’s passenger, 18-year-old Zachary Purvis, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCutcheon had minor injuries, but refused treatment. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

