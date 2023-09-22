42 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Isaias Vargas, 1242 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation (direct), and domestic violence.

Bryce Dwayne Elliott, 1307 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffery B. Evans, 3207 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan M. Dunn, 333 Oxford State Road, Lot 40, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles E. Keeton, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zach Sparks, 2071 E. Foster Maineville Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul S. Dunn, 1816 Court Edmun, Middletown; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of driving under suspension.

Nicholas R. Sparks, 1690 Dixie Highway, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Umphries, 1327 Offnere St., Apt. 1, Portsmouth; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Stephan Thomas Glenn, 508 15th Ave., Middletown; indicted on 15 counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), 14 counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Antonio Satterwhite, 8844 Ebro Court, Mount Healthy; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, grand theft by deception, obstructing official business, and tampering with records.

Lavelle Riley, 133 Rion Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Bradley W. Nolen, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Sheila D. Kramer, 1516 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Bryce Elliott, 1307 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Brittany Seago, 1785 Ohio 28, Lot 106, Goshen; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rhonda Holt, 2224 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Gary Pat Marchetti, 3421 Layhigh Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of endangering children.

Sunshine Eblin, 215 Renick Ave., Chillicothe; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Cedric Ishimwe, 3586 Lane Garden Court, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing of cocaine, and resisting arrest.

Ryan James Haney, 4877 Eck Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica M. Schmalstig, 5321 Rustic Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits.

Adara Baldwin, 148 Kensington St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Craig Brashear, 1109 Sommerville W. Elkton Road, Somerville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifford G. Pawlowsky, 619 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation, endangering children (direct), and domestic violence.

Vincent Lee Griffin, 2647 Beekman St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Bryce P. Good, 8330 Meeting St., Spr. 104, West Chester; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), sexual imposition (direct), and unlawful restraint (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Zachary Elliot Jacque, 1376 Village Drive, Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Adrienne Kristina Burton, 237 Alaska St., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Terra Leandea Burton, 107 E. Main St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension.

Jacob Scott Rutherford, 5434 N. Waynesville Road, Apt. 37, Oregonia; indicted on one count each of burglary, domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Tyler Lee Weil, 3771 Shady Lane, North Bend; indicted on one count of theft.

Billy Gene Lykins, LKA 612 E. 4th St., Apt. 6, Franklin; indicted on one count each of harassment with a bodily substance, and obstructing official business.

Jessica Villasenor, 702 R Ave., Apt. 6, National City, Ca.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and trafficking in drugs.

Sean Patrick Heiser-Mullins, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and trafficking in drugs.

Devante Tucker, 3231 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jackie Shondale Roberson, 8871 Walnut St., West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Steven Michael Meither, 107 Kelly Drive, Dry Ridge, Ky.; indicted on one count each of theft, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Danielle Gene Pingleton, 107 Kelly Drive, Dry Ridge, Ky.; indicted on one count each of theft, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Lanika Danenette Carter, 5375 Gardendale Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

William Aaron Glenn, 102 Gideon Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, attempted tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

Frankie Nehior, 607 Snider Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of burglary and voyeurism.