41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Harley E. Morris, 39 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of forgery (direct), and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Ulus Patrick, 926 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Alexxis D. Chandler, 1305 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Quintin E. Bankhead, 125 W. 64th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Curtis Tyler Smith, 3992 Shank Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Rachel Ann Eckler, 900 Corliss Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Garian D. Redding, 1304 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Timothy C. Willhoite, 318 Harlan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Austin Patrick James Polly, 5032 College Corner Pike, Apt. 6, Oxford; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

David Vincent Havens, 5032 College Corner Pk., Apt. 46, Oxford; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Matthew Chalfant, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Davaughn J. Sneed, 354 Hampshire Dr., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of heroin, and trafficking in heroin (direct).

Damon Rashawn Bailey, 1089 Schumard Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Christopher R. Frey, 617 Brookview Court, Oxford; indicted on one count of burglary.

Shannon Lakes, 839 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Jason L. Blanton, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Heather Dawn Workman, 229 5th Ave., White Sulphur Springs, WV; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Christopher Richard Adkins Murrell, 9776 Miami Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Ramon McQuirter-Felton, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

La Yaugna Christina Toney, 914 Mount Vernon Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Jalen Anthony Scott, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Amanda Sue Rose, 54 Martin Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Ryan Carroll, 11718 Van Cleve Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Daniel Foster Martin, 1676 Wilmington Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jody Lynn Ingram, 1205 Avalon Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Loney Jean Patrick, 6040 6th Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Randall Wayne Flory, 6040 6th Ave., Maineville; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Jesse Dale Clark, 4421 Ross Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Kristopher Daniel Olinger, 6615 Amelia Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Erin Catherine Beckman, 967 Olympia Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Marty Dewayne Stephens, 2251 Sunset Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Gail Shumaker, 932 Windsor St., Cincinnati; indicted on indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Lee Denney, 219 Jefferson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and inducing panic.

Dawson Landen Denney, 219 Jefferson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, inducing panic, and falsification.

Cody James Eversole, address unknown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lauren Michael Ward, 1724 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with a bodily substance, petty theft, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and aggravated menacing.

James Samuel Edwards Raines, 1910 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Emilio Santellana, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kylie Renae Hickey, 3004 1/2 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Robert Earl Marshall, Jr., 1525 Earlham Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.