$400K state grant to boost owner of food packaging manufacturing plant in Franklin

Burrows Packaging received a $400,000 JobsOhio grant to invest in new machinery for its plants in Franklin and in Mount Vernon. The company manufactures food packaging for the restaurant industry. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
News | 19 minutes ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

A South Carolina-based company that owns Burrows food packaging manufacturing plants in Franklin and Mount Vernon, Ohio was awarded a JobsOhio grant for $400,000 to invest in new machinery, equipment and infrastructure.

The JobsOhio grant was announced this morning that will allow Novolex, the parent company of Burrows, to support part of its investment for growth at its plant at 2000 Commerce Center Drive in Franklin and in Mount Vernon. More than 300 employees work these facilities.

Novolex, which works in in packaging and foodservice products, purchased the Packaging Division of Burrows Packaging Corp. in 2016.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio.

“The state of Ohio is an outstanding partner for business, with leaders who promote investments that benefit both local communities and the state economy,” said Jeff Hall, vice president of manufacturing for Novolex Burrows and DeLuxe divisions. “We are proud of our Ohio manufacturing legacy and look forward to many more years of success here.”

Burrows manufactures a variety of packaging products for some of the world’s top casual-dining and quick-service restaurants.

With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 56 manufacturing centers in North America and Europe, including two plastic film recycling facilities.

“Burrows has long been an important part of the Franklin and Mount Vernon communities, and we are excited to partner with the company as it invests in the competitiveness and future growth of its Ohio facilities,” said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio.

