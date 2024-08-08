40 pounds of marijuana, other items seized from West Chester Twp. residence

Three men are facing drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency bust Wednesday at a West Chester Twp. residence, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was executed at the residence of Brisco Methard in the 7300 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road, where 40 pounds of marijuana and $60,000 cash were seized.
Methard, 23, and Chase Howard, 34, and Cody Howard, 36, both of Michigan, were all charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.
In addition to the drugs and cash, officers seized 300 THC and hashish vape cartridges, electronic money counters, two BMW cars, a Porsche and a Chevrolet Trail Boss truck, multiple firearms and a large assortment of ammunition, including several assault rifles, according to the sheriff’s office
“It doesn’t matter if it’s legal in Ohio, if you buy and sell marijuana illegally it’s a crime and you’ll go to jail,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
The drug investigation involved the sheriff’s office, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and West Chester Police.
