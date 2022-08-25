40 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Gary Dewon Rumph, 7804 Perry St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in cocaine (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Clevester William Steele, Jr., 7804 Perry St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua B. Seek, 204 Martin Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Bradley Evans, Jr., 575 Observatory Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Maurice Louis Watson, 7415 Red Coat Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count each of aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Barbara R. Riley, 416 Mill Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel L. Simpson, 7054 State Route 128, Apt. 1, Cleves; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Dean James, 1120 Schuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Joshua S. McCarty, 3103 Andrew St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Victoria Morgan Mellott, 5405 Signal Mound Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility (direct).

Tyler J. Foster, 310 Maple Ave., Apt. 37, Trenton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Justin Howard, 3578 Van Antwerp Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and having weapons while under disability.

Tieyon Eugene Ramsey, 1811 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Antwan L. McCathron, 201 N. Leibee St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Vincent Harrell, 1209 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Angel Sositko, 442 Harrison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Benjamin R. Godfrey, 25 Cinnamon Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary (direct), felonious assault, theft and criminal damaging or endangering.

Destiny M. Jimenez, 6217 Lormier St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Brent S. Barker, 1830 Shirley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Shannon D. Morgan, 6358 Belfast Road, Goshen; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Shawna K. Clark, 5434 N. Waynesville Road, Lot 9, Oregonia; indicted on eight counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Carl Stewart Watson, Jr., 975 Park Lane, Apt. K, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Brian Michael Shannon, 107 Ronald Drive, Lewisburg; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

James Dylan Thomas Warmoth, 533 Nunner Road, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Keith Edward Churchill, 2101 Farhills Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of intimidation; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and endangering children.

Doren Timothy Thomas, Lebanon Correctional Facility; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Richard Massey, 4422 Bucyrus Ave., Cleveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Brian Lumbus Jr., Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Samantha Kay Shannon, 5193 Ohio 123, Morrow; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Joshua Daveon Freeman, 800 Greenfield Drive, Apt. 3F, Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Kevin M. Englebrecht, 1159 Case Court, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Leala M. Moss, 1159 Case Court, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Devonte Alexander Crawford, 30 Concord Circle, Springboro; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Anthony Allen Irwin, 10915 Pomona St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler M. Degaetano, 1345 Avalon Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Darel Mooney, 15 Chestnut St., Franklin; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Richard Kyle Sparks, 10192 Walnut St., Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Danielle Rene Gray, 9164 Bertha Drive, Franklin; indicted on two counts of identity fraud and one count of petty theft.

Alexander Mihles Jackson, 10 Highland Ave., Apt. 4, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of rape and sexual battery.

Amber Lynn Kenney, 736 Benedic Lane, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.